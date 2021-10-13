Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Simon Howie: Perthshire butcher reveals staff shortage hitting firm despite profit rise

By Gavin Harper
October 13 2021, 6.44am Updated: October 14 2021, 9.48am
Butcher Simon Howie.

Perthshire butcher Simon Howie says a lack of staff is affecting his business, despite a rise in profits.

The award-winning butchers sells produce in supermarkets across the country.

The firm has a headcount of about 110 but Mr Howie estimated it is 30 to 40 members of staff down.

The entrepreneur said it is the biggest challenge facing his business.

He said: “Some of our staff went back to eastern Europe and others have moved on.

“There’s always an element of transient staff in the food industry.

Simon Howie said staffing shortages was a big issue for his business.

“It’s important that when two leave, you can replace them with two or three more.

“That’s just not the case at the moment. It’s giving us something to think about.”

The firm’s boss said the business was taking steps to mitigate the impact on productivity.

That includes mechanising wherever possible.

Mr Howie said: “By the very nature of an artisan food company, there are some things that you just can’t mechanise. You have to be able to be flexible.”

A simple solution, says Simon Howie

He pointed to a “really simple” solution to combat the staffing issue.

Mr Howie said employers needed to be able to access a larger pool of employees.

He said: “There has to be an ability to go to a wider labour pool and bring these people to us for specific jobs.

“The idea that we are a high wage, high skill economy is quite incredible but that’s all we seem to be hearing at the moment.

“On what basis are we any more skilled than they were six months ago?

“We’ve just now got a situation where they are earning more money but the costs they are experiencing in terms of buying food and fuel.

“These extra wages are not delivering anything for them. The pounds we’ve got in our pockets are buying us less.”

Turnover up at Simon Howie Butchers

It comes as the firm reported a rise in turnover of £2.8 million for the year ending December 31 2020.

Turnover rose 17% to £19.2m from £16.4m in 2019.

Newly-filed accounts for Simon Howie Butchers show the firm also made a pre-tax profit of £3.6m.

That is up by more than £1m on the 2019 figure of £2.5m.

Earlier this year, Mr Howie launched a haggis 20 miles above earth to celebrate Burns Night.

He was pleased with the business’ continued growth.

Simon Howie Butchers is down 30 to 40 members of staff.

He said: “We went through the first six months of last year not really knowing what was going to happen.

“Our relationships with big retail customers which we have cultured over the past 25 years really helped us weather the difficult times.”

When hospitality businesses were forced to close in March 2020, Mr Howie said the firm lost business from 100 hotels and restaurants.

More than 18 months later, he confirmed the firm will not return to those hotels and restaurants.

He said a “conscious decision” had been made to focus more on the retail arm of the business.

An element of fear during first lockdown

Mr Howie said that the increase from supermarkets during the first lockdown last year was “very significant”.

The businessman – who last year bought back a recycling business he previously sold for £23m – likened the situation to a wartime effort.

“We had customers coming on the phone saying ‘we’ll take all you can make’,” he said.

Some of the range of Simon Howie’s haggis.

“They were saying to us ‘what can we do to make sure you’ve got the raw materials’.

“It reminded us what it must have been like for businesses during a wartime situation where there was an element of fear.

“We weren’t sure how it was going to pan out, but people were saying ‘we’re busy, we’re healthy and we’re here, so let’s get on with it’.”

