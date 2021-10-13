Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Ace Aquatec: Dundee technology firm makes senior appointment

By Gavin Harper
October 13 2021, 12.23pm Updated: October 13 2021, 10.24pm
Ace Aquatec Dundee office.

A Dundee technology company that has expanded its global operations in the past year has appointed a chief financial officer for the first time.

Ace Aquatec, one of the city’s most innovative firms, has appointed Duncan Montgomery to the role.

Mr Montgomery brings a wealth of experience to the business, having held several senior management positions over 17 years.

He joins the firm after a stellar year of growth and expansion at Ace Aquatec.

Duncan Montgomery has joined Ace Aquatec as the firm’s first chief financial officer.

Ace Aquatec is one of the city’s most innovative firms, winning several awards for its range of products for the aquaculture sector.

Over the last year, Ace Aquatec has doubled in size, opening new divisions in Norway, Chile and North America.

The team has grown to a total of 30 employees across its global divisions.

Dundee firm eyes becoming sector leaders

Mr Montgomery said: “Ace Aquatec has a strong reputation as disruptors and innovators in the aquaculture and technology sector.

“There’s a real opportunity to become leaders in this space.

“I’m looking forward to working alongside the team to continue and manage the rapid growth Ace is experiencing.”

He said the firm has an “exciting pipeline of products” that will help address industry issues.

Those include environmental, social and governance challenges.

Ace Aquatec set up more than 20 years ago

The business began in 1999 – it was set up by inventor John Ace-Hopkins and investor Annette Pyne-Carter, the mother of current managing director Nathan.

Its aim was to try to find solutions to some of the biggest problems for fish farms, including seals damaging stocks.

Mr Ace-Hopkins passed away in 2011 and Mr Pyne-Carter bought his shareholding.

Ace Aquatec managing director Nathan Pyne-Carter.

He further grew the company’s range of acoustic deterrents and stunning devices.

The company, which has won two Queen’s Awards for Innovation, created an underwater time-of-flight camera.

It captures fish biomass in real-time. It was inspired by Mr Pyne-Carter playing the Xbox.

‘Such an exciting time’

Mr Pyne-Carter last year offered employees the option of extending their weekends.

On Mr Montgomery’s appointment, he said: “I am delighted to welcome Duncan to our team.

“It is such an exciting time for the business.

“Duncan brings great experience of operating in senior financial management positions.

“I am confident that he will be a huge asset to our organisation.

“He will play a pivotal role in the future success of the business as we continue to execute our growth strategy.”

