‘Much-loved’ Angus cafe to be transformed to eatery with local focus

A former Brechin coffee shop will reopen as a grill after a Perth micro-investment firm purchased the site.

The Bonnybreich Coffee Bothy site was bought by CAM Ventures.

The new eatery, Angus Grill and Larder, will open in November after a £50,000 refurbishment.

Perth-based Will Macpherson launched CAM Ventures in May this year.

It aims to invest in people in the hospitality industry who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

With the purchase of the Brechin site, CAM Ventures invests in its first location.

Angus Grill and Larder will offer family-friendly dining and serve food and drink from producers throughout the Tay and Angus regions.

Angus Grill and Larder recruiting locally

The CAM Ventures managing director hopes the new eatery will have a positive impact on Brechin.

Mr Macpherson, who left his role as a hotel general manager to set up the firm, wants an Angus resident to take on the position of chef manager.

He said: “We want somebody who wants to run it like their own, but they’ll have the security of a salary.

“We’ll put them on a profit share bonus scheme so they’ve got some interest in it succeeding. They will have our operational and financial support.

“Once we’ve got the chef manager, we’ll be looking for up to six people for a variety of positions.

“If it goes well, we’ll have 15 within the next year, but I’m more concerned about creating a sustainable business.”

Serving visitors and locals

Work on the new Angus Grill and Larder has just begun.

Within the next nine months, Mr Macpherson wants to put in a children’s play area and a dog exercise area.

He is also planning to install electric vehicle charging facilities.

Mr Macpherson said: “The chance to create a dining destination within the region is something we’ve wanted for a while.

“The location, on one of Scotland’s main trunk roads, means that we can serve both locals and visitors.

“The Coffee Bothy has been a much-loved part of the local community, and we’re looking to continue that legacy.

“CAM Ventures was founded on the principle of post-pandemic ethical investment, and we see the Angus Grill and Larder being central to that.”

The project is the first bricks and mortar development for the firm and follows their investment in a Scottish ready to drink cocktail brand, Angel’s Share.