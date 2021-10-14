Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Much-loved’ Angus cafe to be transformed to eatery with local focus

By Maria Gran
October 14 2021, 7.16am
Founder of Dundee micro-investment firm CAM Ventures, Will Macpherson, is planning to overhaul the former Bonnybreich Coffee Bothy to open up the new cafe and grill Angus Grill and Larder.

A former Brechin coffee shop will reopen as a grill after a Perth micro-investment firm purchased the site.

The Bonnybreich Coffee Bothy site was bought by CAM Ventures.

The new eatery, Angus Grill and Larder, will open in November after a £50,000 refurbishment.

Perth-based Will Macpherson launched CAM Ventures in May this year.

It aims to invest in people in the hospitality industry who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

With the purchase of the Brechin site, CAM Ventures invests in its first location.

Angus Grill and Larder will offer family-friendly dining and serve food and drink from producers throughout the Tay and Angus regions.

Angus Grill and Larder recruiting locally

The CAM Ventures managing director hopes the new eatery will have a positive impact on Brechin.

Mr Macpherson, who left his role as a hotel general manager to set up the firm, wants an Angus resident to take on the position of chef manager.

Will Macpherson founded the micro-investment firm CAM Ventures in May.
Will Macpherson founded the micro-investment firm CAM Ventures in May.

He said: “We want somebody who wants to run it like their own, but they’ll have the security of a salary.

“We’ll put them on a profit share bonus scheme so they’ve got some interest in it succeeding. They will have our operational and financial support.

“Once we’ve got the chef manager, we’ll be looking for up to six people for a variety of positions.

“If it goes well, we’ll have 15 within the next year, but I’m more concerned about creating a sustainable business.”

Serving visitors and locals

Work on the new Angus Grill and Larder has just begun.

Within the next nine months, Mr Macpherson wants to put in a children’s play area and a dog exercise area.

He is also planning to install electric vehicle charging facilities.

Will Macpherson in front of the Bonnybreich Coffee Bothy which is being transformed into the new Angus Grill and Larder.
Will Macpherson plans to transform the former coffee shop to a family-friendly eatery focused on serving local produce.

Mr Macpherson said: “The chance to create a dining destination within the region is something we’ve wanted for a while.

“The location, on one of Scotland’s main trunk roads, means that we can serve both locals and visitors.

“The Coffee Bothy has been a much-loved part of the local community, and we’re looking to continue that legacy.

“CAM Ventures was founded on the principle of post-pandemic ethical investment, and we see the Angus Grill and Larder being central to that.”

The project is the first bricks and mortar development for the firm and follows their investment in a Scottish ready to drink cocktail brand, Angel’s Share.

