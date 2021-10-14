Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Scottish SMEs given free skills and advice for global growth at Amazon ‘bootcamp’

By Kelly Wilson
October 14 2021, 6.00am
Amazon Fulfilment centre in Dunfermline

Start-ups and small-medium sized businesses (SMEs) across Scotland are being urged to take advantage of free, practical advice on how to grow their export sales and succeed in the digital economy at an event taking place via a webinar.

The event by Enterprise Nation, in partnership with Amazon and Scottish Enterprise, will feature a series of bootcamps and is part of the Amazon Small Business Accelerator.

The programme has already helped more than 12,000 Scottish businesses to build digital skills during the pandemic, with more than half of these firms planning to increase investment in digital infrastructure over the next year, up from 43% over the past year.

Millions of pounds worth of sales

The north-east has around 200 SME Amazon selling partners with more than £5 million of export sales recorded in 2020.

Figures from the Highlands & Islands also make for encouraging reading with over 100 SMEs partners recording more than £2m of export sales during the same period.

In Eastern Scotland, which includes Dundee, Amazon has over 1,100 SMEs with them selling over £45m during 2020.

Emma Jones, head of Enterprise Nation, said: “Exporting and going global is clearly a huge topic for small businesses and as they tackle new transition-related responsibilities for the first time, free bootcamps like these are vital to ensure we can help guide firms through these challenges.

“Scotland’s start-up appetite has not been dimmed and remains as strong, if not stronger, than ever.

“What is clear however, is that the demand for early-stage support and guidance on everything from what to include in a business plan, to how to export to the US and new markets has exploded.

“These targeted bootcamps will help to support Scotland’s enterprise community through this period and beyond.”

Training and support on offer

The event, Exporting for Businesses in Scotland, will see attendees offered up to four hours of free training and support on how to navigate current exporting challenges for small businesses.

It will also cover how marketing and brand tools can be used on Amazon, and attendees will hear first-hand from successful small businesses selling to customers around the world.

Graeme Smith, Amazon Development Centre Scotland (ADCS) managing director, said: “Amazon is proud to be working with Enterprise Nation and Scottish Development International (SDI) to deliver free education to business owners and entrepreneurs in helping them to go global online.

“Through these events small businesses will be equipped with the tools, knowledge and support they need to establish a successful online operation and reach customers around the world.”

The bootcamps take place on October 26.

