Amazon: Online retail giant puts 400 staff through HGV training, including in Fife

Hundreds of Amazon employees are currently training for new careers as truck drivers, including at its Dunfermline base.

More than 400 of the firm’s staff across the UK have been given the chance to qualify as HGV drivers since May.

It has become the most popular course at the online retail giant’s career choice programme.

The scheme is designed to upskill employees.

The first newly qualified drivers will be available for work in the UK later this month.

In May, Amazon announced that it is investing £10 million over three years in its career choice programme.

Its aim is to train up to 5,000 employees in new skills to meet the UK’s future employment needs.

The online giant is also partnering with the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) and local businesses on the programme to identify regional skills shortages and focus training on local demand.

‘Amazing support’ for Amazon employees

One of the Amazon employees currently taking part is Ellis Biggar, from Kirkcaldy.

Ellis is a team member at Amazon’s Dunfermline fulfilment centre.

The 23-year-old currently works in the customer returns department.

He previously worked as a baker and joined Amazon two years ago.

“I really enjoy working at Amazon and the support I have received in order to allow me to study HGV driving has been amazing.

“Being able to study through career choice where Amazon is paying 95% of my course fees has been brilliant.

“No other company provides the opportunities Amazon does to upskill and move into a different field of work.”

Ellis will be sitting his driving test soon and plans to progress his career as a lorry driver.

The Fife man added: “Once I complete my training I hope to progress my career as a lorry driver.

“There are a lot of opportunities available and I am excited about what the future holds.”

Amazon boss ‘proud’ of front-line roles

Amazon’s vice-president of UK operations Jonathan Gal is glad to be supporting the haulage industry.

He said: “We’re delighted to be able to support more than 400 of our employees to achieve their ambition to become HGV drivers through our career choice programme.

“We’re proud of the front-line roles we offer across Amazon. We also know that they will be a stepping stone for some in their career journey.

“For people whose ambitions fall outside of our company, we are pleased to support them by paying for training and academic courses that can support their ambitions.”