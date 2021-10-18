Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New hotel to open in Dunfermline as part of businessman’s six-figure investment

By Gavin Harper
October 18 2021, 6.23pm
Businessman Nihat Oymak is planning a 24-bedroom hotel above the La Menta cafe he runs on Dunfermline High Street.

A new 24-bedroom hotel is to open in Dunfermline as a local businessman invests a six-figure sum on projects in the town.

Nihat Oymak operates the La Menta restaurant in the downstairs part of the three-storey listed building.

He will now spend £250,000 creating a new 24-bedroom hotel above his the High Street bistro.

Work on 20 bedrooms will begin immediately, and a further four bedrooms will follow.

Amorist Hotel to open early next year

The Dunfermline hotel is due to open in March year and create around 10 new jobs.

Mr Oymak said: “We are very excited about creating this badly needed new Hotel right in the centre of the town.

“Not only is it attracting people to come and stay in the town, but it is giving a new use to another part of what is a beautiful old building, full of character.

“We don’t presently have many small independent hotels in the town centre.

“We have been missing a trick in Dunfermline with so many attractive, listed buildings presently lying empty and near derelict waiting for a retail rebirth which simply will not happen.

“Attracting tourists to Dunfermline is something in which we can be proactive.”

A £42k lockdown refurbishment

Mr Oymak said that he spent £42,000 renovating the La Menta restaurant during lockdown.

La Menta opened in 2017 and will now rebrand to be known as Amorist Bistro Bar.
That will become Amorist Hotel Bistro Bar, when the hotel opens next spring.

“Rather than sitting and doing nothing at what was a very hard time for the hospitality industry, it was very much a case of preparing for the recovery,” he said.

The new hotel is part of a £250,000 investment in the town’s High Street by the businessman.

“We have a formula that works here based on quality ingredients, good old-fashioned service, and value for money.

“That certainly won’t change, and indeed is the bedrock of all my businesses.”

Plans for shop opening this month

Mr Oymak is also planning to open a newsagent and convenience store on the town’s Douglas Street.

The Wee Shop is due to open before the end of the month.

He also runs Antioch Turkish restaurant in Bridge Street.

“Dunfermline could certainly do with another independent newsagents, as again this is something the town lacks,” Mr Oymak added.

“I feel that The Wee Shop will do well.”

The businessman hopes that his development plans will help the Fife town become one of the best in Scotland.

He hopes the transformation will help attract visitors to the town.

“Developing its hospitality sector, food provenance & tourism potential is definitely the way forward,” he said.

