New hotel to open in Dunfermline as part of businessman’s six-figure investment

An error occurred. Please try again.

A new 24-bedroom hotel is to open in Dunfermline as a local businessman invests a six-figure sum on projects in the town.

Nihat Oymak operates the La Menta restaurant in the downstairs part of the three-storey listed building.

He will now spend £250,000 creating a new 24-bedroom hotel above his the High Street bistro.

Work on 20 bedrooms will begin immediately, and a further four bedrooms will follow.

Amorist Hotel to open early next year

The Dunfermline hotel is due to open in March year and create around 10 new jobs.

Mr Oymak said: “We are very excited about creating this badly needed new Hotel right in the centre of the town.

“Not only is it attracting people to come and stay in the town, but it is giving a new use to another part of what is a beautiful old building, full of character.

“We don’t presently have many small independent hotels in the town centre.

“We have been missing a trick in Dunfermline with so many attractive, listed buildings presently lying empty and near derelict waiting for a retail rebirth which simply will not happen.

“Attracting tourists to Dunfermline is something in which we can be proactive.”

A £42k lockdown refurbishment

Mr Oymak said that he spent £42,000 renovating the La Menta restaurant during lockdown.

La Menta opened in 2017 and will now rebrand to be known as Amorist Bistro Bar.

That will become Amorist Hotel Bistro Bar, when the hotel opens next spring.

“Rather than sitting and doing nothing at what was a very hard time for the hospitality industry, it was very much a case of preparing for the recovery,” he said.

“We have a formula that works here based on quality ingredients, good old-fashioned service, and value for money.

“That certainly won’t change, and indeed is the bedrock of all my businesses.”

Plans for shop opening this month

Mr Oymak is also planning to open a newsagent and convenience store on the town’s Douglas Street.

The Wee Shop is due to open before the end of the month.

He also runs Antioch Turkish restaurant in Bridge Street.

“Dunfermline could certainly do with another independent newsagents, as again this is something the town lacks,” Mr Oymak added.

“I feel that The Wee Shop will do well.”

The businessman hopes that his development plans will help the Fife town become one of the best in Scotland.

He hopes the transformation will help attract visitors to the town.

“Developing its hospitality sector, food provenance & tourism potential is definitely the way forward,” he said.