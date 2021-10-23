Puddledub: Fife bacon specialist to open Kirkcaldy High Street butchers

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Fife butcher will open its first store on Kirkcaldy High Street next month, creating new jobs in the town.

The Mitchell family has farmed at Clentrie Farm since 1905. Family ancestors have farmed in Fife for over 300 years.

Puddledub was set up by Tom Mitchell and his sister Camilla in 1999.

The family-run farm rears its pigs with high quality bacon in mind and their products have earned praise from top chef Nick Nairn.

Now the firm will open its first store, after the success of a pop-up shop within Cupcake Coffee Box, also on Kirkcaldy High Street.

Mr Mitchell said: “The pop-up shop has shown that people in Kirkcaldy want to support that farm to fork ethos, which is what Puddledub is about.

“It has been a real honour to be part of the resurgence of Kirkcaldy High Street which has been led by the hard work of all the excellent independent businesses.

“Low food miles and food from Fife has always been a big part of our customer base.”

A surge in business during pandemic

The pandemic saw a “real surge” in customer demand.

People turned to local butchers and farm shops rather than visiting supermarkets.

Despite the shutdown of farmers’ markets and with Puddledub’s hospitality customers also forced to close, the business has remained strong.

That has continued though restrictions have been lifted.

“Things have gone back to normal but we have still remained busy, which is great,” Mr Mitchell said.

New store a ‘significant investment’

The new shop has been bought and refurbished through a “significant” investment.

Six new staff will join the team in a mixture of full-time and part-time roles.

Shoppers at Puddlbedub will be able to enjoy locally sourced PGI Scotch Beef, lamb, charcuterie as well as Puddledub’s award-winning bacon and sausages, made from pork from the farm just four miles from the new location.

The new store, formerly a wine shop, will also stock locally grown fruit and vegetables, and other handcrafted artisan products.

Mr Mitchell said: “We’re trying to showcase the best of Fife.

“Whether that is local bakers, local ice-cream makers.”

Thanks to Kirkcaldy for Puddledub support

Refurbishment work is ongoing at the store ahead of its opening.

The Fife butcher and farmer thanked the people of Kirkcaldy for supporting the business.

“We are invested in the town and we are excited to move to our new premises.

“It will provide us with much needed extra space,” he said.

“The move wouldn’t be possible without the support of the Kirkcaldy community.

“There is a community spirit and pride in Kirkcaldy unrivalled by other towns.”

The family has had pigs on the farm for four generations.