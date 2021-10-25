Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Castle Water: Major Perthshire employer plans for ‘significant growth’

By Maria Gran
October 25 2021, 7.21am Updated: October 25 2021, 3.06pm
Castle Water chief executive John Reynolds.

Blairgowrie-based Castle Water has plans for significant growth after an “intense and hard” year.

The firm provides water and wastewater services to companies, charities and public bodies in Scotland and England.

With its customers going in and out of offices, the utilities company has been kept busy.

Chief executive John Reynolds says the past year has been hard work.

“We’ve had an increase in the amount of work we had to do.

“Because our customers were moving in and out of their premises, due to the lockdowns, that meant we had to produce twice the amount of invoices and reports than we normally would do.

“It’s been intense and hardworking, but not problematic.”

Significant growth and investment plans

In recently filed accounts, the firm reported revenue of £359.9 million for the year ending March 31 2021.

This is a drop of almost £55m, from £414.7m the year before.

The past year has seen Castle Water invest in a self-service platform for customers, making it easier to manage their accounts online.

Castle Water's office on Lower Mill Street, Blairgowrie, before the pandemic.
Castle Water’s office on Lower Mill Street, Blairgowrie, before the pandemic.

Going forward, more investment will be put into their online service.

Mr Reynolds says: “We’ve got some significant growth plans and significant investment plans.

“A major part of that is around our further integration of automated self-service activity for customers.

“We’ve been continuously hiring more staff since we started the company and I can’t see that stopping.

“We’re going to keep growing.”

The firm has made five acquisitions over the past five years, and continues to review opportunities for further growth.

While most employees are still working from home, Mr Reynolds says the firm is looking at increasing office space to accommodate more people.

Helping customers with bills

Throughout the pandemic, Castle Water has worked to help its customers save money on their bills.

Mr Reynolds says: “We found a way to reduce customers’ fixed charges at the start of the lockdown, which made life easier for them.

“It resulted in a lot of work for us, but it means that we were able to save customers about £6m total in charges, which is significant.

Castle Water employees at work before the pandemic.
Castle Water employees at work before the pandemic.

“A lot of customers have said we’re the only utility supplier that’s actually been helping them.

“We take a long-term view of customer relationships and wanted to do as much as possible to be helpful and it helps us if it helps our customers.”

Castle Water in ‘very strong position’

Despite a drop in revenue, the firm has seen a rise in profit before tax to £3.9m, up from a loss of £14.4m in 2020.

The company has 460 employees, the majority of which are based in Blairgowrie.

Mr Reynolds says the results are due to the hard work of Castle Water staff.

“It’s been intense hard work for everybody, but it’s been commercially successful.

“Most water suppliers lose money, but we’ve made a modest profit over the past year.

“We’re in a very strong position and I think we stand out in a sector where a lot of companies have performed very badly.

“That’s a tribute to all the staff at Castle Water.”

