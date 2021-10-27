‘Devastating’: Tayside and Fife car dealership owner counts £100m cost of lost sales

An error occurred. Please try again.

Last year’s lockdown had a “devastating” impact on the owners of a major Dundee car dealership, Eastern Western Motor Group.

The firm, which bought Barnetts Motor Group in 2018, saw sales fall by more than £100 million.

Newly filed accounts show turnover fell from £773.7m in 2019 to £664.6m for the year ending December 31 2020.

Group financial director Nasser Mohammed set out the financial impact of the pandemic on the Edinburgh-based group, which owns a number of dealerships across Tayside and Fife.

He said: “The full lockdown from March 24 to the end of May 2020 had a devastating effect on the group’s financial performance.

“The pre-tax profit figure being over £8m worse than the same period in the previous year.”

He said that from the start of lockdown to the end of June 2020, the group sold more than 8,000 vehicles less than the same period in 2019.

Eastern Western also saw parts sales fall by more than £7m for the same period and the group sold 100,000 less labour hours in its aftersales department.

Despite the fall in turnover, pre-tax profits for the 12 months rose to £9.7m, up from £8.5m in 2019.

Monitoring the market

The group has 33 outlets, with two Dundee facilities on Riverside Drive, as well as BMW, Mini and Nissan dealerships in Perth.

The group also has units in St Andrews and Dunfermline.

Mr Mohammed said the pandemic continued to impact business this year.

He said restrictions – particularly on the hospitality industry and on travel – could help the luxury car sector.

“We continue to monitor and adapt to market conditions,” he said.

He added restrictions on foreign holidays and on the hospitality and entertainment industries may help the car industry.

Mr Mohammed said it could result in a rise in “alternative feel-good purchases”.

The report adds that the pandemic has exposed a weakness in the online capabilities of many car retailers and more work needs to be done in conjunction with manufacturers

“During lockdown, the group enjoyed a degree of success from its online selling tools.

“But it was also clear more development work is needed,” he said.

“Most car manufacturers are working on online retailing solutions and although the group has the skills and resources to develop its own online model, it is felt the adoption of manufacturer solutions would provide better brand experiences.”

Brexit and Covid risks for Eastern Western

The firm holds a broad range of car and commercial vehicle franchises, including Mercedes, Mazda, Volkswagen, Lexus and Honda.

The group also has a Harley-Davidson motorcycle outlet and a vehicle accident and repair centre.

The average number of staff, including its directors, fell from 1,526 in 2019 to 1,454 over the reporting period.

Mr Mohammed said the group’s principal risks include Brexit and Covid-19 restrictions.

He said the UK’s exit from the EU had “reduced consumer confidence” in the early part of last year.

The company secretary added the semi-conductor shortage and the “significant” economic fallout from the pandemic would be factors going forward.