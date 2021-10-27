Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Living wage rise ‘not good enough’ and will only benefit 13% of Dundee workers

By Gavin Harper
October 27 2021, 4.32pm Updated: October 28 2021, 12.16am
Councillor Lynne Short.

The increase to the national living wage will only benefit a minority of people in Dundee.

That is according to statistics published as chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a 6.6% rise to the national living wage in Wednesday’s autumn budget.

The increase takes national living wage from £8.91 per hour for those 23-and-over to £9.50 per hour from April 1.

The rise will give eligible full-time workers an extra £1,200 a year, according to the Chancellor.

A need for long-term plans

The increase will only benefit 13% of people in Dundee, according to statistics from think tank Centre for Cities.

Its director of policy and research, Paul Swinney, said: “Just over one in 10 working people in Dundee will be supported by National Living Wage increase.

“While this is good news for them, it does not address the underlying reasons why people are on low pay: a lack of skills and a lack of good, well-paid jobs in the local area.

“Both the UK and Scottish governments need to set out a long-term plan for upskilling people and attracting in good jobs to Dundee and elsewhere.”

Dundee councillor Lynne Short said the increase was “not good enough”.

Increase has no impact on many workers

She said the rise in the national living wage only brings it in line with the current real living wage, which is due to rise.

Ms Short said: “Already next April, that (real living wage) will be ahead of the national living wage.

“The national living wage applies to those 23-and-over.

“If you are an apprentice, or you’re under 18 you are still going to be on £4.81.

“If you’re 18 to 20 it is £6.83.”

Councillor Lynne Short believes increases are not enough for young workers.

Ms Short, a member of the Dundee Living Wage Action Group, said any increases need to be equal.

The government proposals mean young workers are seen as “fodder”, she said.

The Maryfield SNP member said people who do benefit from the 6.6% increase may not find themselves much better off.

Council tenants in Dundee could face a rent rise of up to £108 per year.

“It might be going up 6.6% but we know ourselves how much everything is going up,” Ms Short said.

Plea for more companies to sign up

Fife-based InchDairnie Distillery is a living wage employer.

Managing director Ian Palmer feels it is important to ensure high-quality products are being made by “reasonable” employers.

“We are producing a premium product.

InchDairnie Distillery.

“It is wrong that it should be produced from a low-wage supply chain.

“We expect high quality from our supply chain and we expect them to be reasonable employers.”

Ms Short hopes companies across the city will sign up for the real living wage scheme.

“We find that companies have less of a churn of staff.

“It’s benefiting all parties, and it’s helping to keep money in the local area.

“It keeps the local economy going.”

‘Not all that it seems’

Scottish Government finance secretary Kate Forbes said: “The national living wage increase is important but not all that it seems.

“The new £9.50 per hour rate does not apply to under 23s, one of the groups worst affected by the pandemic.

“Workers on the national living wage in receipt of Universal Credit will lose over 50% of any wage rise to the reduction in benefits.

“This contrasts with the Scottish Government’s approach.

“We strongly support payment of the real Living Wage, which already stands at £9.50 per hour from the age of 18 and is set to increase next month.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]