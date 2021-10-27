Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Brightsolid welcomes cloud computing inclusion in R&D tax relief

By Rob McLaren
October 27 2021, 7.23pm Updated: October 28 2021, 7.03am
Brightsolid chief executive Elaine Maddison.
Brightsolid chief executive Elaine Maddison.

A move to expand research and development tax relief has been welcomed by cloud computing company Brightsolid.

A change in the R&D tax relief rules will be expanded to include cloud computing and data.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the move in his Autumn budget.

The decision has been welcomed by Brightsolid, a cloud computing specialist with data centres in Aberdeen and Dundee.

Benefits of cloud computing

Chief executive Elaine Maddison said the move could lead to more firms embracing cloud computing.

She said: “Given the huge amounts of data used in many R&D programmes, organisations not using cloud are often at a severe disadvantage compared to those that have embraced the technology.

Brightsolid in Dundee.

“Traditional IT systems, especially among SMEs, lack the computing power to cope with large and complex sets of data and the capex cost of upgrading those systems is prohibitively expensive for most organisations.

“Cloud offers a much more cost effective model and almost unlimited power and flexibility.

“It seems the government has recognised this and hopefully the new tax reliefs will lead to more and more organisations feeling they are able to take advantage of all that cloud can offer.”

Investment in innovation

In the budget Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the government will funnel “unprecedented funding” into innovation.

This will involve increasing R&D spending to £20bn a year by the end of this parliament in 2024.

Elaine Maddison.

This is lower than a pledge in his March budget to increase spending to £22bn a year.

As a result, R&D spending will rise to 1.1% of GDP, Sunak said. This compares with the OECD average of just 0.7%.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]