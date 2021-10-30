Courier Business Awards 2021: Full shortlist as excitement builds for tonight’s ceremony

Excitement is building as the biggest event in the Tayside and Fife business calendar returns tonight.
This evening more than 400 guests will descend on Dundee for the 2021 Courier Business Awards.
A total of 20 awards will be presented at this year’s in person black-tie gala, held in association with accountants Henderson Loggie.
The very best companies and entrepreneurs from around Courier Country will be honoured, following a record number of entries and a rigorous judging process.
This year’s host and entertainment
Hosting the awards in a specially erected marquee at Apex City Quay Hotel is well-known television presenter Mark Durden-Smith.
He said: “Being between 18 and 25% Scottish, I am very excited to be heading to the sunniest city of Scotland to host the 2021 Courier Business Awards.
“It promises to be a long overdue and epic night of celebration of some great achievements.”
Guests will enjoy a three-course meal and there will be entertainment from An Evening with Buble, The Ultimate Jersey Boys and The Trueloves.
New Courier Business Awards to be presented
After not going ahead last year due to the pandemic, the Courier Business Awards are being held for an eighth time.
The awards reflect the diverse nature of the business landscape in Tayside and Fife with categories including technology, innovation, retail, community and tourism and hospitality.
This year three new awards will be presented for energy, social media and Covid resilience.
The ceremony will culminate with awards for Business of the Year and Outstanding Contribution.
In 2019 these awards were given to Fife timber firm James Donaldson and Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie.
Praise for everyone on Courier Business Awards shortlist
DC Thomson Media’s managing editor Graham Huband, who was on this year’s judging panel, said it had been another great year for the awards.
He said: “It’s a special Courier Business Awards this year. The ability of our shortlisted companies to adapt and thrive during a global pandemic is extraordinary.
“It was extremely difficult to decide winners in each of the categories as every shortlisted business and entrepreneur has done something remarkable.
“There was much debate and discussion about each winner after they were visited by staff from The Courier and Henderson Loggie.
“Every business and entrepreneur in the room tonight should be proud of what they have achieved and I am looking forward to toasting their success.”
Henderson Loggie managing partner David Smith added: “This year we had the largest ever number of submissions and these were filled with gems and surprises of amazing things being achieved locally.
“I’m looking forward to the chance to come together to celebrate all that is good and great in Courier Country.”
Tonight’s ceremony can be followed with a live blog on The Courier website from 6.30pm.
Courier Business Awards 2021 shortlist
Apprentice Award sponsored by D&A College
- Blair Manderson – Fife Council Building Services
- Courtney Bayne – Dundee City Council
- Jason Cargill – WeeCOOK Kitchen
Best Social Media sponsored by ALTAR Group
- Assai Records
- The Crystal Shop Scotland
- Verdala
Business Leader sponsored by Ninja Kiwi
- Caroline McKenna
- Sonia Cottom
- Tim Allan
Community Business sponsored by Castle Water
- Grain & Sustain
- Hillcrest
- Social Good Connect
Covid Resilience Award sponsored by Apex Hotels
- Hutchison Technologies
- Property Studios
- WeeCOOK Kitchen
Energy Business sponsored by Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc
- Coast Renewable Services
- Urban Foresight
Angus Family Business sponsored by Thorntons
- Powerwasher Services
- Royal Oak Tree Services
- Toll House Spirits
Dundee Family Business sponsored by Thorntons
- Aydya Group
- Harry Lawson
- Hutchison Technologies
Fife Family Business sponsored by Thorntons
- Craigie Farm
- Grain & Sustain
- The Crystal Shop Scotland
Perthshire Family Business sponsored by Thorntons
- Crieff Hydro Hotel
- Manhattan Family Restaurant
- The Pickled Peacock
Independent Retail Business sponsored by Tayside Group
- Grain & Sustain
- Assai Records
- The Crystal Shop Scotland
Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality Business sponsored by Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce
- Crieff Hydro Hotel
- Sportsterz
- The Kirklands Hotel
Most Innovative Business sponsored by Amazon
- ATL Turbine Services
- NCR
- SP Automation & Robotics
Service Business sponsored by Brewin Dolphin
- ATL Turbine Services
- Respond Healthcare
- Shackleton Technologies
Small Business sponsored by Coast Renewable Services
- MadeAt94
- The HR Booth
- The Malting House
- Verus Financial Planning
Technology Business sponsored by Blackadders
- Broker Insights
- NCR
- SP Automation & Robotics
Young Business sponsored by NCR
- Doorstep Glass Recycling
- Konglomerate Games
- Social Good Connect