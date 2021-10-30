Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Courier Business Awards 2021: Full shortlist as excitement builds for tonight’s ceremony

By Rob McLaren
October 30 2021, 7.34am Updated: October 30 2021, 8.38am
Some of the Courier Business Awards winners in 2019.
Excitement is building as the biggest event in the Tayside and Fife business calendar returns tonight.

This evening more than 400 guests will descend on Dundee for the 2021 Courier Business Awards.

A total of 20 awards will be presented at this year’s in person black-tie gala, held in association with accountants Henderson Loggie.

The very best companies and entrepreneurs from around Courier Country will be honoured, following a record number of entries and a rigorous judging process.

This year’s host and entertainment

Hosting the awards in a specially erected marquee at Apex City Quay Hotel is well-known television presenter Mark Durden-Smith.

He said: “Being between 18 and 25% Scottish, I am very excited to be heading to the sunniest city of Scotland to host the 2021 Courier Business Awards.

Mark Durden-Smith who is hosting Courier Business Awards 2021. He is a well-known face on sports coverage for BBC, ITV and Sky. He also hosted I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Now! for three years.

“It promises to be a long overdue and epic night of celebration of some great achievements.”

Guests will enjoy a three-course meal and there will be entertainment from An Evening with Buble, The Ultimate Jersey Boys and The Trueloves.

New Courier Business Awards to be presented

After not going ahead last year due to the pandemic, the Courier Business Awards are being held for an eighth time.

The awards reflect the diverse nature of the business landscape in Tayside and Fife with categories including technology, innovation, retail, community and tourism and hospitality.

This year three new awards will be presented for energy, social media and Covid resilience.

The Courier Business Awards in 2019, when more than 800 people attended. This year’s event will have a smaller capacity.

The ceremony will culminate with awards for Business of the Year and Outstanding Contribution.

In 2019 these awards were given to Fife timber firm James Donaldson and Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie.

Praise for everyone on Courier Business Awards shortlist

DC Thomson Media’s managing editor Graham Huband, who was on this year’s judging panel, said it had been another great year for the awards.

He said: “It’s a special Courier Business Awards this year. The ability of our shortlisted companies to adapt and thrive during a global pandemic is extraordinary.

“It was extremely difficult to decide winners in each of the categories as every shortlisted business and entrepreneur has done something remarkable.

The Courier Business Awards were last held in 2019.

“There was much debate and discussion about each winner after they were visited by staff from The Courier and Henderson Loggie.

“Every business and entrepreneur in the room tonight should be proud of what they have achieved and I am looking forward to toasting their success.”

Henderson Loggie managing partner David Smith added: “This year we had the largest ever number of submissions and these were filled with gems and surprises of amazing things being achieved locally.

“I’m looking forward to the chance to come together to celebrate all that is good and great in Courier Country.”

Tonight’s ceremony can be followed with a live blog on The Courier website from 6.30pm.

Courier Business Awards 2021 shortlist

Apprentice Award sponsored by D&A College

  • Blair Manderson – Fife Council Building Services
  • Courtney Bayne – Dundee City Council
  • Jason Cargill – WeeCOOK Kitchen

Best Social Media sponsored by ALTAR Group

  • Assai Records
  • The Crystal Shop Scotland
  • Verdala

Business Leader sponsored by Ninja Kiwi

  • Caroline McKenna
  • Sonia Cottom
  • Tim Allan

Community Business sponsored by Castle Water

  • Grain & Sustain
  • Hillcrest
  • Social Good Connect

Covid Resilience Award sponsored by Apex Hotels

  • Hutchison Technologies
  • Property Studios
  • WeeCOOK Kitchen

Energy Business sponsored by Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc

  • Coast Renewable Services
  • Urban Foresight

Angus Family Business sponsored by Thorntons

  • Powerwasher Services
  • Royal Oak Tree Services
  • Toll House Spirits

Dundee Family Business sponsored by Thorntons

  • Aydya Group
  • Harry Lawson
  • Hutchison Technologies

Fife Family Business sponsored by Thorntons

  • Craigie Farm
  • Grain & Sustain
  • The Crystal Shop Scotland

Perthshire Family Business sponsored by Thorntons

  • Crieff Hydro Hotel
  • Manhattan Family Restaurant
  • The Pickled Peacock

Independent Retail Business sponsored by Tayside Group

  • Grain & Sustain
  • Assai Records
  • The Crystal Shop Scotland

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality Business sponsored by Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce

  • Crieff Hydro Hotel
  • Sportsterz
  • The Kirklands Hotel

Most Innovative Business sponsored by Amazon

  • ATL Turbine Services
  • NCR
  • SP Automation & Robotics

Service Business sponsored by Brewin Dolphin

  • ATL Turbine Services
  • Respond Healthcare
  • Shackleton Technologies

Small Business sponsored by Coast Renewable Services

  • MadeAt94
  • The HR Booth
  • The Malting House
  • Verus Financial Planning

Technology Business sponsored by Blackadders

  • Broker Insights
  • NCR
  • SP Automation & Robotics

Young Business sponsored by NCR

  • Doorstep Glass Recycling
  • Konglomerate Games
  • Social Good Connect

