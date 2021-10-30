Courier Business Awards 2021: Full shortlist as excitement builds for tonight’s ceremony

An error occurred. Please try again.

Excitement is building as the biggest event in the Tayside and Fife business calendar returns tonight.

This evening more than 400 guests will descend on Dundee for the 2021 Courier Business Awards.

A total of 20 awards will be presented at this year’s in person black-tie gala, held in association with accountants Henderson Loggie.

The very best companies and entrepreneurs from around Courier Country will be honoured, following a record number of entries and a rigorous judging process.

This year’s host and entertainment

Hosting the awards in a specially erected marquee at Apex City Quay Hotel is well-known television presenter Mark Durden-Smith.

He said: “Being between 18 and 25% Scottish, I am very excited to be heading to the sunniest city of Scotland to host the 2021 Courier Business Awards.

“It promises to be a long overdue and epic night of celebration of some great achievements.”

Guests will enjoy a three-course meal and there will be entertainment from An Evening with Buble, The Ultimate Jersey Boys and The Trueloves.

New Courier Business Awards to be presented

After not going ahead last year due to the pandemic, the Courier Business Awards are being held for an eighth time.

The awards reflect the diverse nature of the business landscape in Tayside and Fife with categories including technology, innovation, retail, community and tourism and hospitality.

This year three new awards will be presented for energy, social media and Covid resilience.

The ceremony will culminate with awards for Business of the Year and Outstanding Contribution.

In 2019 these awards were given to Fife timber firm James Donaldson and Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie.

Praise for everyone on Courier Business Awards shortlist

DC Thomson Media’s managing editor Graham Huband, who was on this year’s judging panel, said it had been another great year for the awards.

He said: “It’s a special Courier Business Awards this year. The ability of our shortlisted companies to adapt and thrive during a global pandemic is extraordinary.

“It was extremely difficult to decide winners in each of the categories as every shortlisted business and entrepreneur has done something remarkable.

“There was much debate and discussion about each winner after they were visited by staff from The Courier and Henderson Loggie.

“Every business and entrepreneur in the room tonight should be proud of what they have achieved and I am looking forward to toasting their success.”

Henderson Loggie managing partner David Smith added: “This year we had the largest ever number of submissions and these were filled with gems and surprises of amazing things being achieved locally.

“I’m looking forward to the chance to come together to celebrate all that is good and great in Courier Country.”

Tonight’s ceremony can be followed with a live blog on The Courier website from 6.30pm.

Courier Business Awards 2021 shortlist

Apprentice Award sponsored by D&A College

Blair Manderson – Fife Council Building Services

Courtney Bayne – Dundee City Council

Jason Cargill – WeeCOOK Kitchen

Best Social Media sponsored by ALTAR Group

Assai Records

The Crystal Shop Scotland

Verdala

Business Leader sponsored by Ninja Kiwi

Caroline McKenna

Sonia Cottom

Tim Allan

Community Business sponsored by Castle Water

Grain & Sustain

Hillcrest

Social Good Connect

Covid Resilience Award sponsored by Apex Hotels

Hutchison Technologies

Property Studios

WeeCOOK Kitchen

Energy Business sponsored by Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc

Coast Renewable Services

Urban Foresight

Angus Family Business sponsored by Thorntons

Powerwasher Services

Royal Oak Tree Services

Toll House Spirits

Dundee Family Business sponsored by Thorntons

Aydya Group

Harry Lawson

Hutchison Technologies

Fife Family Business sponsored by Thorntons

Craigie Farm

Grain & Sustain

The Crystal Shop Scotland

Perthshire Family Business sponsored by Thorntons

Crieff Hydro Hotel

Manhattan Family Restaurant

The Pickled Peacock

Independent Retail Business sponsored by Tayside Group

Grain & Sustain

Assai Records

The Crystal Shop Scotland

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality Business sponsored by Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce

Crieff Hydro Hotel

Sportsterz

The Kirklands Hotel

Most Innovative Business sponsored by Amazon

ATL Turbine Services

NCR

SP Automation & Robotics

Service Business sponsored by Brewin Dolphin

ATL Turbine Services

Respond Healthcare

Shackleton Technologies

Small Business sponsored by Coast Renewable Services

MadeAt94

The HR Booth

The Malting House

Verus Financial Planning

Technology Business sponsored by Blackadders

Broker Insights

NCR

SP Automation & Robotics

Young Business sponsored by NCR