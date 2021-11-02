‘It’s humbling’: Courier Business of the Year winner dedicates top award to staff

An error occurred. Please try again.

When Mark Hutchison learned his company Hutchison Technologies had won a Courier Business Award for Covid resilience he was “chuffed to bits”.

Little did he know the company’s night would soon get even better.

After winning the first award of the night, Hutchison Technologies was later crowned our overall Business of the Year.

The award was collected by a team of five senior staff at the event.

But Mark and brother Bruce, who founded the company, were at a family event for Mark’s 50th birthday.

‘I couldn’t believe it’

“I was really sorry not to be there but was being sent regular updates and pictures from the team,” he said.

“We were obviously chuffed to bits to win the resilience award, especially when we thought about how many people had to be so resilient during Covid. It was humbling to receive that award.

“It was really great news as we celebrated my birthday.

“Then, much later on, I got another text with Mike Forbes, our marketing director, holding the overall trophy with a big grin on his face.

“I couldn’t believe it. That was totally unexpected.

“We are thrilled to have received the recognition when there are so many strong businesses in Tayside and Fife at such a prestigious awards ceremony.”

Focus on customers

Hutchison Technologies has operated in Dundee for almost 30 years and is a leading producer of audio and lighting equipment for shops and gyms, a smart meter producer and access control specialist.

The company has grown to 100 staff and has an office in China.

Currently based at Harrison Road, it is in the process of renovating a large building at Dundee Technology Park.

Mark said the secret to its success and longevity is a great team and putting the customer first.

He said: “This award is not just recognition for what Bruce and I have done over the years, it’s for the team who have been on the journey with us.

“Throughout our time in business we’ve been a company that has kept our heads down, worked hard and followed that principle of supporting customers.

“It’s the combination of me and Bruce that makes us a strong business.

“Bruce is very entrepreneurial, driven and business focused.

“I’ve always been about doing things to the highest standard. I want to make sure customers have the best possible solutions.

“I’ve always thought if you do that, you can’t go wrong.”

Securing PPE for Scottish hospitals

During the pandemic Hutchison Technologies assumed all the financial exposure to secure quality PPE supply for NHS Scotland.

It was a key element to the company winning the top business award at the ceremony, held in association with Henderson Loggie.

Although the project was difficult and carried a degree of risk, Mark said he never doubted they could pull it off.

“We knew if we had the opportunity we could deliver – we have such faith in our supply chain,” he said.

“We believe in our ability to manage the supply chain and ensure quality is to the highest standard.

“The call to action came and we were able to mobilise.

“It was extremely hard work to ensure everything was in place.

“Then it was business as usual. A different product but the same quality processes so it was a managed risk.”

Exciting 2022 plans for Hutchison Technologies

Now the company is looking forward to a successful next 12 months.

It expects to make the move into its new Dundee offices in the first quarter of next year.

It is also looking to set up a business unit in Europe.

“We are working on some massively innovative projects at the moment, exciting products for new customers,” he added.

“We have put a lot of effort into our new offices. It will be a strong foundation where people can feel who we are when they enter the building.

“I would like to dedicate this award to our staff. It really is an award for everyone.

“We’ve all gone through a difficult and challenging time and our people have been immensely supportive.

“Bruce and I appreciate that greatly and it’s something we think about every day.”