Perthshire man’s journey from professional golfer to pest control boss

A former professional golfer who also held management roles in Indonesia and the Middle East has returned to his Perthshire roots.

Steven Morgan’s career path took him to senior golf course management posts thousands of miles away from home.

The 36-year-old spent three years as managing secretary at Blairgowrie Golf Club after overseeing operational and planning strategies for IMG Golf Course Services’ luxury portfolio.

In a surprising change of career, he is now the first general manager of Graham Pest Control, Scotland’s biggest pest control firm.

It marks a milestone for the Blairgowrie business which started as a one-man operation almost three decades ago

Mr Morgan is the 100th employee of the environmental services firm.

‘A completely new challenge’

Managing director Ross Graham said: “Graham Pest Control has undergone tremendous growth in recent years.

“With a few exciting acquisitions in the pipeline.

“Along with the company entering a number of new sectors. It is the ideal time to appoint our first general manager.

“Having watched Steven excel in a similar role previously, and being impressed with his vision, strategy, people skills, communication and financial management.

“I was convinced he would be the ideal person to lead the company through our next period of growth.”

A heightened sense of hygiene for firms

There were opportunities to step back into golf, which he said were “tempting”.

Then, Mr Graham got in touch.

Mr Morgan said: “My background has been in golf management.

“Like many people, I took the chance to re-evaluate things during the worst of the pandemic.

“Ross’s vision for developing the business was impressive and many of our management principles aligned.

“This an exciting and completely new challenge for me.”

Mr Morgan said the days of pest control featuring low in businesses priorities is gone.

Covid-19, he said, has brought a heightened sense of hygiene on so many levels.

He said: “There has been a growing awareness of environmental issues, the science behind pest control and the need for high standards of cleanliness in both business and domestic settings.

“Whether it is leading hotels, restaurants, football clubs, golf courses, secure premises like airports, hospitals or other lines of business, they appreciate the need to take preventative measures as much as react to unexpected problems.”

The new general manager said the company had huge scope for further expansion.

He said the firm continues to look for new technicians “almost every week”.