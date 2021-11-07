Perthshire firm that offers Land Rover experience firing on all cylinders after Covid shutdown

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Perthshire firm which lets drivers enjoy the all-terrain Land Rover is once again firing on all cylinders after being halted by Covid-19.

Land Rover Experience Scotland, based at Butterstone, Dunkeld, reports that daily bookings are back at a high level.

The business is a franchise of Land Rover and is operated by Highland Offroad.

Managing director Will Cox said the location of the operation has many advantages.

He explained: “Our customers come from all over Scotland and further afield.

“Dunkeld is fairly central and easily accessible while still being in the heart of the Scottish countryside.

“We take our guests into some of the most stunning countryside – we couldn’t do that anywhere else in Scotland.

“Our driving centre is in the grounds of Dunkeld House Hotel, which has also been a benefit, with its focus on outdoor activities.”

Secrets of success for Land Rover Scotland

Land Rover Experience Scotland is the only official Land Rover off-road driving experience centre north of the border.

It offers activity days for individuals, couples or groups of up to 100.

The most recent addition has been the introduction of young off-roader Scotland for 11 to 17-year-olds.

They take the wheel, with instructors on hand in dual-controlled Range Rover Evoques, to take on a range of obstacles.

Will said: “This has turned out to be one of our most popular experiences.”

What are the secrets of the success enjoyed by Land Rover Experience Scotland?

Will said the customer service on offer is first class.

“Our guests are looked after from the moment they arrive,” he said.

“Our instructors are some of the best in the world.

“Every member of staff is committed to making sure that our guests have a day to remember.”

Impact of Covid-19 on Land Rover Scotland

The managing director said the Perthshire business had been doing really well in the lead-up to the Covid outbreak.

“We had experienced a period of growth, with further expansion plans in the pipeline.

“The immediate impact of Covid on the business was a shutdown for the duration of each of the lockdowns.”

When they were able to reopen, the diary was empty.

Will added: “We are usually fairly much fully booked two to three months in advance.

“Our sales team got on the case to re-book those guests we had had to cancel when the lockdowns hit.”

Will said one important issue which had to be addressed was how to deliver experiences while maintaining social distancing.

“Usually our guests drove the cars with an instructor sitting alongside them, but that was not possible,” the managing director added.

“We established a new way of working, with guests driving in a convoy, led by an instructor car, and with other instructors throughout the course to give advice and guidance.

“Our instructors are able to chat with our guests without being in the car.

“The guests have been generally very appreciative of all the measures we have taken.”

Bookings picking up once more

Bookings are now returning to the levels they were before the pandemic.

The only change to the business, which has 26 staff, is it remains open five days (Thursday to Monday).

Pre-Covid it had opened seven days a week.

Will said:”We have been fully operational since April.

“We have been busy since we reopened, and once again we are booking several weeks in advance.”