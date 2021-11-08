First look at arcade games to be installed at Dundee whale sculpture

An error occurred. Please try again.

Get ready to have a whale of a time playing arcade games at Dundee Waterfront’s newest attraction.

A stunning whale sculpture, designed by Lee Simmons, was installed next to V&A Dundee last month.

It is a tribute to the city’s maritime past. Now there are plans to highlight the city’s tech future.

Some of Dundee’s top gaming talent is working on arcade games to play beside the sculpture.

What are the Dundee whale games?

Academics and recent graduates from Abertay University are preparing six mini games.

The colourful games have a retro feel and take inspiration from the whale sculpture.

The challenges range from feeding jellyfish to trawling the water for fish.

Between one and four players can play at once and people can play individually or with others.

The games are suitable for all ages, from young children to grandparents, and are free.

An eye-catching black ‘monolith’ arcade cabinet housing the games will be a permanent feature in the park.

The cabinet will be installed at the park and the games added to the unit in the coming weeks.

Abertay University, InGAME, Dundee City Council and Create Converge has backed developer Konglomerate Games.

Games will encourage strangers to interact

Jamie Bankhead, chief executive of Konglomerate Games, said the games will encourage people to be social.

He said: “It’s been a privilege to work on a project that will entertain Dundonians and visitors to the city for years to come.

“We hope the games will help bring visitors to the park and encourage us all to be more social after spending so much time apart.”

Abertay University computer arts lecturer Dr Lynn Love has led on the project.

She said: “We’re so excited to be able to share this preview.

“We are delighted to co-design this experience with one the city’s most exciting independent studios, Konglomorate Games.”

Konglomerate Games successfully pitched to InGAME for funding to make the games.

Director of InGAME Sean Taylor said: “It’s really pleasing to see video games placed at the heart of Dundee’s most vibrant civic space.”

The whale sculpture is 35 metres long, 18 metres wide and weighs 22 tonnes.