McGill: Dundee firm wins £1.1m contract to work on 400 homes

By Gavin Harper
November 8 2021, 3.30pm
McGill's office on Harrison Road, Dundee.

Dundee building services firm McGill has won a £1.1 million contract to carry out work in more than 400 homes.

The firm will carry out the repairs work for Paisley Housing Association, replacing kitchens and bathrooms across the town.

The programme of works is set to last for at least two years, but could run until 2025.

McGill was awarded the contract through the iFlair Framework, which the Dundee company was appointed to at the end of 2020.

iFlair is a consortium of housing associations located in East Renfrewshire, Inverclyde, and Renfrewshire.

Acquisitions and new contracts for McGill

McGill has recently announced a number of new contracts and clients.

Those include a £4m reactive maintenance contract with Oaktree Housing Association.

It won a contract worth nearly £11m to carry out similar repair work in the north east.

McGill made two acquisitions in two months this summer, adding nearly 100 staff.

This summer, McGill acquired two companies in as many months.

In August, the Dundee business added 65 staff as it acquired Falkirk-based McDougall Group.

Then McGill added Fife-based Kingdom Gas Services, adding a further 30 staff.

As part of its commitment to delivering social value in the communities it works in, McGill is set to deliver a package of community benefits in Paisley.

Those include bringing young people into its apprenticeship programme.

McGill boss ‘so proud’ of contract win

Chief operating officer Douglas Smith said: “I’m so proud that McGill is continuing its winning streak with this award.

“With our senior management team now in place and driving the business forward, McGill is growing at pace and picking up contracts on an almost weekly basis.

“Watch this space as we’ve got a lot more to announce over the coming weeks.”

McGill’s director of finance Sharon Craig and chief operating officer Douglas Smith.

The firm’s chief operating officer was glad to also be supporting the local community.

Mr Smith added: “One of the things that is important to us is not just the work that we do, but the way we do the work.

“Our commitment to social value that often makes us the first choice for customers.

“When we bring young people onto our apprenticeship scheme, we’re offering them a career for life.

“We are building the McGill of the future.”

