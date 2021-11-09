Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Barber has no regrets at moving 500 miles to set up business in Perth

By Rob McLaren
November 9 2021, 1.52pm Updated: November 9 2021, 2.50pm
Alex Goode, owner of OiOi Barber Company.
Alex Goode, owner of OiOi Barber Company.

He moved 500 miles to Scotland because he found people in the south of England too pessimistic.

Now Alex Goode is optimistic for the future as his Perth barber shop marks one year in the city.

After falling out of love with his career as a business consultant, Alex, 37, pursued a childhood dream of becoming a barber six years ago.

He worked in three shops in West Sussex to gain the experience and skills he needed to set up on his own.

He travelled hundreds of miles to set up OiOi Barber Co in Perth.

Three hours to fall in love with Perth

The move north was due to a desire of his partner Kristine Bome – despite never visiting the country before.

“I’m originally a London boy, so I like city life but Kristine is from Latvia and she enjoys the outdoors so Perth is ideal,” he said.

“The culture down south is a bit pessimistic where the Scottish culture is very pragmatic. People are amazing up here.

Alex Goode, owner of OiOi Barber Company in Perth.

“When Kristine said she fancied Scotland we literally got out a map. We were looking at Perth, we were looking at Dunfermline.

“Kristine and her mum went to Scotland for a long weekend. She was in Perth for about three hours and I got the text saying we’re moving to Perth.”

OiOi product range

The couple originally planned to move from Emsworth to Perth in May last year but the pandemic delayed the move.

Alex moved in October and opened OiOi the following month. The Princes Street premises were formerly Hair Extension Lounge.

Despite having to close due to Covid-19 restrictions at the start of this year, Alex has quickly built a client base.

He has also started selling OiOi products, which Alex developed for three years.

The range includes hair gel, tea tree shampoo, beard oil and hair gum that smells like bubblegum.

Barber praise for support from Perth people

Alex is proud of his achievements in his first year in business.

The Perth barber said: “It’s our first business, in a brand new area, starting from scratch in a very competitive industry.

“It’s grown through word of mouth, it’s like a snowball effect.

“It’s understanding your clients and what we can do to exceed their expectations.

“We’re incredibly proud of how far we’ve come and what we’ve achieved so far.

Alex Goode.

“We are also incredibly thankful and grateful for the love and support of Perth people.

“It’s a shop for everyone – it’s just a nice place to be.

“The success is down to taking things back to basics. I want to give the best haircut you’ve ever had every single time.”

