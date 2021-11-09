Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Binn Group: Perthshire waste firm hosts COP26 inspired sustainability event

By Gavin Harper
November 9 2021, 3.51pm
Binn Group chief executive Allan Macgregor; Design Council partner Sophie Thomas; Design Council chief design officer Cat Drew; and John MacGregor, chairman of Binn Group.
Perthshire-based Binn Group played host to a a sustainability workshop inspired by the COP26 conference in Glasgow.

Binn Ecopark at Glenfarg hosted the event in partnership with Design Council, the UK government’s national advisor on design.

Representatives from local businesses and community groups were at the event.

While international leaders are in Glasgow for the COP26 conference, a range of designers from across the UK attended Binn Ecopark.

It preceded the Design for Planet festival at V&A Dundee.

Leading the visit was Design Council partner and URGE Collective co-founder Sophie Thomas.

Ms Thomas led a workshop highlighting how end-of-life waste materials can be reused in design projects.

Processing 500,000 tonnes at Binn Group

Binn Group is a family-run business employing 145 people across its operations in Perthshire.

This includes its 200-acre Binn Ecopark. a low-carbon, next generation resource recovery complex.

The circular economy site is focused on waste management, renewable energy and low carbon eco-innovation.

Allan McGregor, chief executive of Binn Group.

It processes over 500,000 tonnes of material per year with a recycling rate over 90%.

The facility also boasts an anaerobic digestion plant and green-waste composting systems.

It also has four wind turbines which form the core of a new private grid project.

This will transform power use at the site, with proposals for a private grid connection to support Perth’s low carbon smart energy city objectives and benefit the wider community.

Binn Group boss ‘delighted’ to host event

Binn Group chief executive Allan Macgregor said: “We’re delighted to host this event with the Design Council where we’ve welcomed both local businesses and representatives from across the UK to the Ecopark.

“We’re really pleased to work in partnership with the Design Council to promote this agenda and explore new means of how we can further develop sustainability-focused innovation.”

Binn Group Eco Park.

Design Council chief design officer Cat Drew was full of praise for “amazing” work at the Perthshire site.

Ms Drew said: “This facility is world-class and a provides a great example of innovation within the UK’s circular economy.

“It also compliments the work we’re doing at the Design Council to promote more sustainable practices across the UK design sector.”

A greater emphasis on sustainability

Ms Thomas, meanwhile, said more of a focus on sustainability at the early stage of projects would help.

She said: “It’s essential that we reuse more waste materials within design.

“An estimated 80% of the environmental impact of a product is at the concept design stage.

“We must put a greater focus on sustainability at the early stages.

“The use of raw materials used in design accounts for around 45% of the greenhouse gases we need to eliminate.

“Working alongside partners like Binn Group to repurpose end-of-waste materials will help ensure we start to design back better.”

