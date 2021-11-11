EXCLUSIVE: Recycling robot firm to bring jobs to Dundee

An error occurred. Please try again.

A robot company revolutionising recycling is to move to Dundee.

Danu Robotics says its robotic system for sorting recycling dramatically increases efficiency and cuts costs.

The start-up intends to bring its product development team to Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP).

The move is due to take place in the middle of next year and will create 10 jobs.

Danu Robotics move to Dundee

Chief executive Xiaoyan Ma said the attraction to MSIP was the range of complimentary firms on site.

Clean energy powering the former Michelin tyre factory is also a key consideration.

Speaking at a demonstrator and showcase event in Dundee, she said: “MSIP is using clean energy with the wind farm and solar and energy from the waste plant (Baldovie).

“We are a clean tech company and we want to make sure we are using clean technology and sustainable product making process.

“They have also offered a lot of support for a start-up like us. Things like a creator studio, skills academy and potentially manufacturing and testing companies on site are what our company needs. It’s a one stop shop.

“We are looking to come in May next year.”

Robot technology to develop in Dundee

The firm said the current recycling process is extremely inefficient.

Its robots can reduce the contamination rate from 10% to below 1%. Cost savings are in excess of 30%.

Danu says: “Our solution is sustainable, affordable, flexible, scalable and future proof.

“It can be used by any recycling facility worldwide regardless of its size, its current technology or location.

“It can support recycling activities in both developed countries and developing nations.”

MSIP showcase

Danu Robotics was one of 40 companies showcasing technology at the MSIP event in Dundee.

The two-day event highlights world leading technology that will enable the achievement of net zero.

Opening the event, cabinet secretary for finance and the economy Kate Forbes said while Glasgow was talking Dundee was doing.

She said: “There is a lot of talk going on in Glasgow but I’m delighted to be in Dundee where the real action started long before the talk started.

“Over the next two days experts, entrepreneurs, innovators at the forefront of sustainable mobility and low carbon energy will have the opportunity to learn from each other, to exchange ideas and to see and touch the latest technologies.”

Meanwhile MSIP chief executive Greig Coull said he wanted the event to be a “mini melting pot” where people can be inspired and make connections.

He said: “The diversity of exhibitors shows there’s not one solution that’s going to make net zero happen.”

MSIP is trying to replace the 850 jobs lost when Michelin tyre factory closed.

Mr Coull said he is hopeful they will announce at least one major tenant before the end of the year.