Dundee hydraulics specialist to double footprint amid ‘remarkable’ growth

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee hydraulics specialist is doubling its footprint at Water’s Edge after “significant” growth.

Saturn Fluid Engineering, the Dundee-based hydraulic systems specialist, was founded by directors Ewen and Shona Clunie in 2016.

It operates across the oil and gas, renewable energy, naval, and food and drink sectors.

The firm currently manages intricate fluid engineering systems for major clients including well-known brands within the UK naval, shipbuilding, and whisky industries.

Saturn has opened offices in Singapore and Australia over the last two years.

The company is planning to continue its international expansion by securing a physical presence in the north American market by the end of 2021.

The business also plans to increase its presence in the Middle East and Africa.

As part of its growth, the company has doubled the number of staff working at the Water’s Edge site this year.

The firm now has 24 people working in the field across the UK, with another 12 office-based employees.

It is looking to recruit another five people into key roles before the end of this year.

Among the new roles will be a general manager to assume some operational responsibilities from Mr Clunie, the managing director.

‘Remarkable’ growth for hydraulics firm

Mr Clunie said the business had enjoyed “remarkable” growth despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “It has gone from strength to strength since Shona and I accepted it was no longer feasible to run it from our kitchen table.

“We help businesses protect, maintain and clean critical elements of their operational infrastructure, minimising down-time and maximising the lifespan of valuable assets.”

The co-founder believes there is potential for the firm to continue its growth in 2022.

“We are excited about Saturn’s prospects for growth next year both here and abroad,” he said.

“Water’s Edge has been a brilliant space for us to work in and grow the business over the last couple of years.

“We look forward to continuing to do so.”

A ‘significant’ number of new jobs

Water’s Edge is Chroma Developments’ grade-A office development on Dundee’s dockside.

The 29,500 sq ft office space is home to several firms including 4J Studios, Broker Insights and Puny Astronaut.

Stewart Clark, managing director of Chroma Developments, added: “Saturn is on an impressive trajectory.

“It’s great to see the company expanding its presence in Dundee and creating a significant number of new jobs in the city.

“We’re very pleased to be hosting Saturn FE’s operations. We look forward to watching Ewen and Shona’s team grow further over the coming months.”