Angus man who believes in the power of crystals plans wellbeing tours

An Angus man who has spent years investigating the power of crystals wants to bring wellbeing tours to Tayside and Fife.

Gerry MacNeil served in the RAF during the Cold War, working on radar systems.

After leaving the military, he then took on a role working as an engineer on ultrasound equipment at hospitals, including in Perth.

Now, he is behind Highland Mystic, a company providing mindfulness journeys in Tayside and Fife.

Crystals are everywhere, says Angus man

It was through engineering that Mr MacNeill discovered an interest in the use of crystals.

He said: “After I left the RAF I started working on ultrasound.

“Crystals are very similar, just for the body.

“We use crystals for everything – every phone, television right up to the ultrasound machines.

“In an ultrasound transducer there can be up to 500 solid crystals.”

From there, Mr MacNeill started looking at the various uses of crystals.

His research means he now has a collection of crystal skulls.

He said: “We have used crystals all through the ages for various things.

“In the early 80s I saw a programme on the BBC with science fiction writer Arthur C Clarke about strange phenomena.

“He had a crystal skull, the Mitchell-Hedges skull and I got interested from there.”

Mr MacNeil, who lives near Carnoustie, then had a crystal skull sent to him, and began his own research work.

He visits sights of beauty across Scotland with the crystal skull which he believes has benefits for his body, mind and soul.

“On many occasions there have been sunrises and sunsets coming through it – and I then take some pictures,” Mr MacNeill said.

His work is documented on the Highland Mystic Facebook page, while the 68-year-old also hopes to launch a website soon.

About a decade ago, Mr MacNeil also began to write poetry to accompany his visits.

“Words would come to me in the middle of the night so I had to get up and start writing it down,” he explained.

“As I was writing, more words came to me and I carried on. Where did it all come from? I’ve no idea.”

Plans for journeys in Tayside and Fife

In the future, Mr MacNeil, a former lecturer in engineering at Dundee University, hopes to arrange wellbeing journeys to Tayside and Fife.

He said: “There are some great sites in and around Angus, Fife and Dundee.

“I have started visiting them – like Dunino Den near St Andrews and Aberlemno battle site.

“My mission is to bring these places into view.

“They are great places to go for your health and wellbeing and to communicate not only to nature, but to our ancestral past.”