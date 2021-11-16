Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stagecoach extends time for National Express to make takeover offer

By Maria Gran
November 16 2021, 10.08am
Stagecoach are in talks with National Express about a merger.

National Express has once again been given more time to place a firm offer to take over Stagecoach.

The two companies confirmed they were in talks over a deal in September.

The deal would value Stagecoach at £445 million.

National Express was originally given until October 19 to make a firm offer or walk away, under City Takeover Panel rules.

The company was given a new deadline of 5pm on November 16.

The deadline has now been extended to December 14 for National Express to either announce a firm intention to make an offer or announce that it does not intend to make an offer.

Under the terms of the possible all-share tie-up, National Express would own around 75% of the combined group and Stagecoach shareholders around 25%.

In a statement, the companies said: “Reciprocal due diligence is now at an advanced stage and constructive discussions between Stagecoach and National Express are ongoing.

“The Boards of Stagecoach and National Express continue to believe that the potential combination would be a strategically compelling proposition delivering strong value creation for both sets of shareholders.”

Stagecoach was founded in Perth in 1980 by Sir Brian Souter and his sister, Dame Ann Gloag.

