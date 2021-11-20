Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife art gallery undergoes transformation to showcase local talent

By Maria Gran
November 20 2021, 9.47am Updated: November 20 2021, 9.48am
No 13 Gallery owner and artist Sheila Borthwick.

A husband and wife team in Newport have changed the name and refurbished their art gallery.

Sheila and Alan Borthwick have operated as Printspace Dundee for the past four years.

But they have now rebranded as No 13 Gallery and increased their range of works of art and craft.

With a new frontage and refurbished gallery at 13 High Street, Christmas gifts and local art is on display over two floors.

Alan says: “We started trading as Printspace Dundee, but we found that people assume we sell mass-produced prints.

“The printmakers’ work is either individual images or very limited runs, not anything more than 50 in a run usually.

Sheila and Alan Borthwick rebranded No 13 Gallery in Newport, hoping to reach more locals.

“Most of Sheila’s work is what we call monoprints – which are one offs – so they are individual pieces of art.

“So, we decided to rename it No 13 Gallery and we’re handling what we call accessible art.”

No 13 Gallery Newport highlights local

No 13 Gallery’s accessible art comes from mainly Scottish artists, as Sheila and Alan wish to showcase local talent.

Sheila is the owner of the gallery, while Alan helps out behind the scenes.

Her dream of displaying the work of local artists is what led her to open the Newport gallery four years ago.

No 13 Gallery in Newport showcases works from many local artists, like these by Libby Scott.

“Sheila had a legacy which she was wanting to use for something different and there’s a lack of available galleries to exhibit a lot of people’s work,” says Alan.

“Many established galleries have their own groups of artists, often at the higher end of the spectrum.

“We wanted to concentrate on promoting the work of printmakers, as they go through quite an involved process and we thought they were getting a bit of a raw deal with galleries.”

Printmaking can be a messy and time consuming process, involving printing motifs or patterns onto a surface using ink and pressure.

Many local printmakers rely on Dundee Contemporary Arts for equipment, and therefore struggled through lockdown when the printing presses were unavailable.

Promoting independent makers

As well as artwork, the gallery is full of handmade crafts, candles and decorations.

Alan says: “We’re promoting shop local and supporting independents.

As well as prints and paintings, No 13 Gallery features ceramic artists such as Vivienne Sillar.

“Almost everything in our gallery is from fair trade or British sources.

“We have an element of Christmas with the candles and smaller wooden toys for children too.”

The High Street gallery is open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

When Sheila is not on the shop floor she is working on her prints in the studio.

While the artists considered settling down across the Tay in Dundee, they now know Newport is the perfect spot.

No 13 Gallery is in the same spot as before on Newport High Street.

Alan hopes locals will look to the small town for a day out and some Christmas shopping.

“Newport is such a nice little town, it’s got everything you need,” he assures.