New cHeRries Award to recognise Local Hero who went the ‘extra mile’

One HR professional who went the extra mile to help people in their community is to receive a special accolade as the Local HeRo, a new category for the cHeRries Awards 2022.

The recognition will be awarded to someone who, outwith their day to day job, made a difference to their community whether through volunteering, fundraising or otherwise supporting good causes.

Recognise those who went ‘extra mile’

The cHeRries judging panel felt it was an ideal time to introduce the new category in light of the ups and downs all have faced since the pandemic.

Sylvia Halkerston, a consultant with over 40 years experience in human resources management and a cHeRries judge, said: “Hero is a much-used word and during the challenges of the past eighteen months it has been used even more.

“The judges thought there was an opportunity to recognise someone from the many in HR who not only did their job during the difficult times Covid-19 brought, but made the time to go the extra mile for others in their community.

“We want to shine a light on those who made a difference to those who may have been suffering hardship or dealing with other personal circumstances which many of us have, fortunately, never experienced.

“It wasn’t in their job description but they just did it quietly, not seeking any reward or recognition.

“When someone goes out of their way to help for selfless reasons, they deserve recognition.”

Making a difference

Judges will be looking for evidence of visible leaders whose activities have supported or helped their local community.

The cHeRries Awards in association with Mattioli Woods recognises excellence in the fields of human resources, training and recruitment.

It is free to enter and you can enter now at www.cherriesawards.com. The award ceremony will take place on Thursday 24th March, 2022, at P&J Live, Aberdeen.

Following the success of the virtual conference in February 2021, there will also be a live conference in association with Mattioli Woods on the same day. You can book your place now at www.cherriesconference.co.uk

cHeRries Awards: Enter now

Entries for the awards are now open and will close at midnight on Sunday 5th December.

