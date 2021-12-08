Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Activist hedge fund calls for Perth energy giant SSE to be broken up

By August Graham
December 8 2021, 9.37am Updated: December 8 2021, 10.24am
SSE is based in Perth.
An activist hedge fund has publicly called for Perth energy giant SSE to be broken up.

Elliott Management claims the move could add more than £5 billion to the firm’s value.

Elliott is unimpressed by a plan that SSE announced last month that would pour an extra £1 billion a year into wind farms and other investments.

After months of lobbying bosses behind closed doors, the US hedge fund on Monday launched a public broadside against the company.

“We believe the market ignores £5bn of value because of SSE’s inefficient structure,” it said.

Hedge fund gives reasons for a SSE split

Simply put, Elliott’s argument hinges on a key point, which it claims many of the FTSE 100 firm’s rivals have already accepted.

The business is currently made up of two main parts – a business that builds wind turbines and other renewable generation, and a business that manages the electricity networks in parts of the UK.

But analysts claim that the two businesses would attract very separate investors if they were split.

SSE headquarters on Dunkeld Road, Perth.

Investors looking for stability from dividends would happily put their money into the networks arm, while those who want the company to invest and grow rapidly would throw money at the renewables arm.

But having the two together might be putting off both types of investor.

“Both companies would be able to tell their own unique equity stories clearly and focus on execution and appropriate capital allocation,” Elliott said in a letter to SSE’s chair.

“As a result, investors would be able to value each entity at its fair value without applying a conglomerate discount.”

‘Separation risks valuable growth’

SSE chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies said that he developed SSE’s strategy that was released last month after talking to shareholders and taking independent advice.

“Separation risks valuable growth options across the clean energy value chain, would jeopardise our ability to finance and deliver the major infrastructure the UK needs to create jobs and achieve net zero, and would lose shared skills that benefit the group,” he said.

SSE chief executive Alistair Phillips Davies

“Separation does not support the financing of our core growth businesses and would rule out adjacent growth options, as well as reducing the resilience of the business model – it is not the right outcome to maximise value for shareholders or our other stakeholders.”

Sources familiar with the situation suggested that the most important thing that SSE could do to placate Elliott would be appointing board members with experience of the renewables sector.

In its letter Elliott said that the board of SSE is “inadequate”.

“Not one of SSE’s independent board members has any meaningful operating experience in growing a large renewables business,” it said.

“This lack of expertise puts the company at a strong disadvantage to its competitors.”