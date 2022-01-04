Number of homes to be reduced at major Carnoustie development

An error occurred. Please try again.

The housebuilder behind a major Carnoustie development has reduced the number of homes following discussions with Angus Council.

Kirkwood Homes, in conjunction with Angus Estates Ltd, wants to expand the northern edge of the Angus town.

Initially it submitted plans for 62 homes on the greenfield site at Panbride Road.

It said the £15 million development would deliver much-needed housing in Carnoustie and create 50 construction jobs.

Following a public consultation and discussions with Angus Council the new plans show some changes.

A new layout shows a reduction in the number of units to 60. Four two-bedroom bungalows are now part of the plans.

Interest high in Carnoustie development

Allan Rae, land director at Kirkwood Homes, said: “Although the number of units has reduced, the variety of house-types has increased.

“The site includes a mixture of three, four and five bedroom homes as well as two bedroom bungalows.

“We have been particularly encouraged by the support for the proposals from the local community and the high levels of interest.

“Many prospective buyers are younger couples and families looking to upscale but remain in the town.

“The addition of bungalows to the housing mix will also allow older members of the community to downsize from larger properties in the town freeing them up for young families which wish to remain in Carnoustie.

“Our proposals will go some way to helping retain people in the local area rather than them moving out of Carnoustie to other areas to find their family homes.”

Tayside investments by Kirkwood Homes

The 3.7 hectare development site is east of Carlogie Road and north of Panbride Road in Carnoustie.

Subject to planning permission, a quarter of the 60 homes will be affordable.

In August Kirkwood held a drop-in consultation at the Boys’ Brigade Hall on Carlogie Road. Over 50 people were in attendance to view the proposals.

Kirkwood Homes is the company behind the 250-home Balgillo Heights project north of Arbroath Road in Dundee.

Based in Sauchen, Aberdeenshire, it also has developments in Liff, Downfield and Hawkhill.

Last year managing director Colin Crombie said Dundee and Tayside are key areas of investment for the company.