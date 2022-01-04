Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Number of homes to be reduced at major Carnoustie development

By Rob McLaren
January 4 2022, 1.52pm Updated: January 4 2022, 2.50pm
Kirkwood Homes' development site at northern edge of Carnoustie.
Kirkwood Homes' development site at northern edge of Carnoustie.

The housebuilder behind a major Carnoustie development has reduced the number of homes following discussions with Angus Council.

Kirkwood Homes, in conjunction with Angus Estates Ltd, wants to expand the northern edge of the Angus town.

Initially it submitted plans for 62 homes on the greenfield site at Panbride Road.

It said the £15 million development would deliver much-needed housing in Carnoustie and create 50 construction jobs.

Following a public consultation and discussions with Angus Council the new plans show some changes.

A new layout shows a reduction in the number of units to 60. Four two-bedroom bungalows are now part of the plans.

Interest high in Carnoustie development

Allan Rae, land director at Kirkwood Homes, said: “Although the number of units has reduced, the variety of house-types has increased.

“The site includes a mixture of three, four and five bedroom homes as well as two bedroom bungalows.

“We have been particularly encouraged by the support for the proposals from the local community and the high levels of interest.

Artist's impression of the Kirkwood Homes development in Carnoustie.
Artist’s impression of the Kirkwood Homes development in Carnoustie.

“Many prospective buyers are younger couples and families looking to upscale but remain in the town.

“The addition of bungalows to the housing mix will also allow older members of the community to downsize from larger properties in the town freeing them up for young families which wish to remain in Carnoustie.

“Our proposals will go some way to helping retain people in the local area rather than them moving out of Carnoustie to other areas to find their family homes.”

Tayside investments by Kirkwood Homes

The 3.7 hectare development site is east of Carlogie Road and north of Panbride Road in Carnoustie.

Subject to planning permission, a quarter of the 60 homes will be affordable.

In August Kirkwood held a drop-in consultation at the Boys’ Brigade Hall on Carlogie Road. Over 50 people were in attendance to view the proposals.

A view of Carnoustie with the new development.
A view of Carnoustie with the new development.

Kirkwood Homes is the company behind the 250-home Balgillo Heights project north of Arbroath Road in Dundee.

Based in Sauchen, Aberdeenshire, it also has developments in Liff, Downfield and Hawkhill.

Last year managing director Colin Crombie said Dundee and Tayside are key areas of investment for the company.

