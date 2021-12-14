Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee firms share in £720,000 fund to decarbonise heavy duty vehicles

By Rob McLaren
December 14 2021, 2.47pm Updated: December 14 2021, 3.07pm
SWARCO Charging Solutions, based at MSIP in Dundee.
Businesses in Scotland will receive a share of £720,000 to support the decarbonisation of heavy duty vehicles.

The Can Do Zero Emissions Heavy Duty Vehicles (HDV) challenge is run by Transport Scotland and Scottish Enterprise.

It aims to help businesses develop innovative solutions to decarbonise transport and aid Scotland’s green recovery.

Ideas cover a range of projects from hydrogen forecourts, charging, battery innovation, as well as logistics and a project to charge vehicles using trams.

Heavy duty vehicles decarbonisation funding

Among the successful firms are Arcola Energy and Swarco Charging Solutions, both based at MSIP in Dundee.

Arcola is targeting wholesale logistics to look at hydrogen powered solutions for large vehicles such as trucks for the food and drink logistics sector.

Swarco will develop its fleet app and depot manger tools for use more flexibly across UK-wide depots.

Meanwhile Thurso-based battery innovator Amte Power will take forward a project around lithium-ion cells. It is developing a modular design that can provide system voltage and capacity.

AMTE Power factory Denchi House, Thurso.

Energy Mutual, based in Fort William, will look at making use of the unused electrical power capacity on existing, private electrical networks that supply light rail transit systems such as Edinburgh trams.

Other successful firms were Stortera, HVS, Logan Energy (two projects), Industrial Systems and Control, Airtech Ventures, Flexergy, Boyd Brothers, Alexander Dennis, Fluxart and Orion Research.

Innovation and net zero aims

Head of low carbon transition for Scottish Enterprise Andy McDonald said the funding will allow businesses to innovate and help meet net zero targets.

He said: “I’m impressed by the range of projects, both from established companies and start-ups.

“They set out to solve key challenges for large vehicles from buses to bin lorries and all the technology in between addressing charging, batteries, logistics and storage.

“We really are on a route to net zero with these projects.”

