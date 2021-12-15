Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

EuroMillions winner Adrian Bayford puts three Perthshire mansions up for sale

By Gavin Harper
December 15 2021, 5.07pm
EuroMillions winner Adrian Bayford is selling his three Perthshire mansions

Former Angus man Adrian Bayford, who scooped a £148 million  EuroMillions win, has put three Perthshire mansions up for sale.

Former Carnoustie man Mr Bayford pocketed Britain’s third biggest ever lottery win in August 2012 with his ex-wife Gillian. The couple split a year later.

All three mansions are on the market for a total of £4 million.

Perthshire properties on the market

In November 2019, he paid £1.35m for Ardlebank House between Bridge of Cally and Kirkmichael.

He bought the four-bedroom property, which was designed by architect John Manning, for his parents.

Mr Bayford also spent £1.1m on Berrybrae Farm, also in the Blairgowrie area, for himself.

They are now for sale at offers over £1.3m and £1.1m respectively.

Mr Bayford also paid out £1.4m for Gothens, a seven-bedroom home in Meikleour last November.

The property is now on the market with Savills for £1.35m.

It is believed the former Carnoustie man has returned to live in England.

The dad-of-two went back to his day job running a music store after his huge lottery win nine years ago.

Mr and Mrs Bayford’s jackpot was the country’s second biggest — just behind the Weirs from Largs, who won an eye-watering £161m in 2011.

The couple’s lottery win nine years ago put them level with singer Tom Jones on Britain’s rich list.

It catapulted the Bayfords to 516th on Britain’s Rich List in 2014, alongside singer Tom Jones and chef Jamie Oliver.

From record shop to politics

In 2016, Mr Bayford decided to open a new film and record memorabilia store in Cambridge.

That came after he made headlines by spending £10,000 on a stash of Lady Gaga’s shoes, costumes and vinyl records.

He also offered his backing to the Eccentric Party of Great Britain in 2016.

Lord Toby Jug posing at Adrian Bayford’s record shop.

Mr Bayford’s £6m country mansion became the Cambridge headquarters for the party, set up by Lord Toby Jug in January 2015.

The EuroMillions winner helped Lord Jug prepare to contest the seat of former Prime Minister David Cameron in the Witney by-election.

