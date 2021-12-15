EuroMillions winner Adrian Bayford puts three Perthshire mansions up for sale

An error occurred. Please try again.

Former Angus man Adrian Bayford, who scooped a £148 million EuroMillions win, has put three Perthshire mansions up for sale.

Former Carnoustie man Mr Bayford pocketed Britain’s third biggest ever lottery win in August 2012 with his ex-wife Gillian. The couple split a year later.

All three mansions are on the market for a total of £4 million.

Perthshire properties on the market

In November 2019, he paid £1.35m for Ardlebank House between Bridge of Cally and Kirkmichael.

He bought the four-bedroom property, which was designed by architect John Manning, for his parents.

Mr Bayford also spent £1.1m on Berrybrae Farm, also in the Blairgowrie area, for himself.

They are now for sale at offers over £1.3m and £1.1m respectively.

Mr Bayford also paid out £1.4m for Gothens, a seven-bedroom home in Meikleour last November.

The property is now on the market with Savills for £1.35m.

It is believed the former Carnoustie man has returned to live in England.

The dad-of-two went back to his day job running a music store after his huge lottery win nine years ago.

Mr and Mrs Bayford’s jackpot was the country’s second biggest — just behind the Weirs from Largs, who won an eye-watering £161m in 2011.

It catapulted the Bayfords to 516th on Britain’s Rich List in 2014, alongside singer Tom Jones and chef Jamie Oliver.

From record shop to politics

In 2016, Mr Bayford decided to open a new film and record memorabilia store in Cambridge.

That came after he made headlines by spending £10,000 on a stash of Lady Gaga’s shoes, costumes and vinyl records.

He also offered his backing to the Eccentric Party of Great Britain in 2016.

Mr Bayford’s £6m country mansion became the Cambridge headquarters for the party, set up by Lord Toby Jug in January 2015.

The EuroMillions winner helped Lord Jug prepare to contest the seat of former Prime Minister David Cameron in the Witney by-election.