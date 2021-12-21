Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Five million fridges recycled by Simon Howie’s pioneering Perth business

By Rob McLaren
December 21 2021, 7.41am
Shore Recycling founders Malcolm Todd and Simon Howie pictured in 2001.
When Simon Howie started a fridge recycling business in Perth 20 years ago he would never imagine the impact it would have.

Two decades later and Shore Recycling has recycled its five millionth fridge – an average of 250,000 a year.

Mr Howie, best known for his butchery business, started the company with Malcolm Todd following a change in UK law.

All CFCs gases – non-toxic gas used in coolants – had to be recovered after January 2001. The change in law led to a fridge mountain building in the UK.

Mr Howie spent a week in Germany in the spring of 2001 to find a technical solution for CFC recovery.

Then work began in earnest constructing a facility at Friarton Road.

Fridges arrive at rate of 6,000 a week

Mr Howie, chairman, recalls: “It was all so new – real uncharted territory.

“These were new regulations to protect the environment and we were all feeling our way.

“We just knew we were doing the right thing – providing a Scottish solution for Scotland’s fridges.”

Simon Howie is the owner of Perth fridge recycling business Shore Recycling.

The only fridge recycling facility in Scotland, 25 of the 32 Scottish councils signed up immediately.

While the site was still under construction, the fridges started to come from every part of the country at a rate of 6,000 a week.

Five former military hangers were filled to the brim with fridges before the recycling began in December 2001.

Simon Howie sells business for £23m

A fire in May 2005 was a major setback, with the equipment destroyed.

It leads the company to invest £6 million on new machinery that can handle fridges and all other small domestic appliances, including televisions.

Shore Recycling fridge recycling process.

In January 2008 Shore bought rival company MB Recycling of St Helens for £3m.

Then Mr Howie sold the entire business to Viridor in April 2008 for £23m, with operations remaining in Perth.

The business then came full circle when Mr Howie agreed a deal to buy the business back in October last year.

Vital part of Scotland’s recycling infrastructure

The five million fridges recycled in the past 20 years is an average of two for every Scottish household.

Fridge number 5,000,001 with two of the key leadership team, admin manager Suzanne Westwood and operations manager Scott Dewar.

The plant can recycle fridges at a rate of 100 an hour.

Mr Howie said: “Many of the challenges remain the same – providing an environmentally compliant plant, a good service for our customers and a vitally important piece of Scotland’s recycling infrastructure.

“The reasons for our confidence going forward are firmly rooted in the strong, key staff we inherited with the business.

“The recent public focus on COP26 reflects our focus to keep everything local and to minimise the distances any of our recycled materials travel.”