‘We know we’re not perfect’ – Almost 100 injuries at Amazon Dunfermline in five years

By Rob McLaren
December 23 2021, 6.38am Updated: December 23 2021, 9.15am
Inside Amazon Warehouse in Dunfermline
Inside Amazon's fulfilment centre in Dunfermline.

Trade union GMB said figures showing almost 100 injuries at Amazon Dunfermline over five years are “shameful”.

The union claims more than 1,000 serious injuries at Amazon sites have been reported to health and safety bodies since 2016.

These include 93 in Dunfermline, second only on the list to Coalville with 95.

Concern at Amazon injury figures

Mick Rix, GMB national officer, called for a meeting with Amazon.

He said: “More than 1,000 serious injuries at Amazon sites is a shameful statistic and one that the company must address urgently – and the true picture is probably worse.

“GMB investigations have now built up years’ worth of evidence and there can be no denying Amazon warehouse are currently dangerous, dehumanising places to work.

Amazon employs more than 1,000 staff at its warehouse in Dunfermline.

“We will be writing to the Health and Safety Executive to set out our findings.

“It is time for a proper external audit and investigation of working conditions at this highly profitable company.

“It’s time Amazon stopped burying its head in the sand, met with GMB and worked out how to make Amazon a great, safe place to work.”

The number of injury incidents in 2020/21 was 294, up from 231 the year before.

It noted an incident in Dunfermline in 2019 where a worker suffered a laceration on an exposed saw blade. This is thought to be due to a packaging problem.

Separate figures show more than 1,000 ambulance callouts were made over the same period. Callouts rose by 56% during the pandemic.

Fewer injuries than other firms

Amazon noted its UK workforce had more than doubled since 2018 and that medical incidents were not necessarily due to work.

Amazon in Dunfermline.

It said its health and safety record was better than other transport and warehousing businesses in the UK.

The spokesperson said: “Once again, our critics are using incomplete information that’s without context and designed to intentionally mislead.

“We know we’re not perfect and are continuing to get better every day.

“Amazon has 40% fewer injuries on average compared to other transportation and warehousing businesses in the UK.

“The vast majority of ambulance call outs to our buildings are related to pre-existing conditions, not work-related incidents.

“As a responsible employer we will always call an ambulance if someone requires medical attention.

“Rather than arguing with critics who aren’t interested in facts or progress, we’re going to keep listening to our 55,000 employees, taking their feedback, and working hard to keep investing and improving for the long run.”

