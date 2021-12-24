Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Dundee Airport lost £2.8m as passenger numbers fell in pandemic

By Rob McLaren
December 24 2021, 8.04am Updated: December 24 2021, 9.24am
Dundee Airport.
Dundee Airport.

Dundee Airport lost £2.8 million in a year as passenger numbers plummeted during the pandemic.

The city airport served just 4,751 passengers in the year to March 31 2021 as Covid-19 reduced demand for travel.

This compares to more than 21,000 passengers in 2019/20.

Newly filed accounts for Dundee Airport Ltd showed revenue fell to £1.4m in the financial year compared to £5.2m in 2020.

The operating loss was £2.8m compared to a £779,000 surplus in 2020.

Pledge to work to retain Dundee Airport routes

Dundee Airport is one of 11 airports operated by Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL), wholly owned by Scottish Ministers and subsidised by the Scottish Government.

HIAL managing director Inglis Lyon said: “The reduction in passenger numbers was keenly felt across all HIAL airports including Dundee and, of course, aviation as a sector.

HIAL managing director Inglis Lyon.

“Airline schedules were vastly reduced in 2020/21 due to the pandemic with the corresponding impacts on airports and associated services.

“With that as a back drop, throughout the year, we supported our existing airlines to help prepare them to return to our airports once restrictions were eased and the demand for more frequent services from the travelling public increased.

“We also worked with all our partners on the airports to help them through the pandemic.

“We will continue to work with the Scottish Government, partner agencies and our airline partners to retain key routes and to bring in new services where we can.”

Government grants

Last month, the UK Government announced funding of £2.5m to ensure flights to London City airport remain in operation until at least 2023.

The route will continue to be run by Loganair, which has operated the flights since 2014. There are also flights to Belfast from Dundee.

During the 2020/21 financial year, HIAL received a public subsidy of £56.8m. This was made up of revenue funding of £36.6m and capital funding of £20.2m.

A Loganair aircraft prior to taking off for Belfast.

It also had a £3.6m loan to fund commercial activities.

Passenger numbers across its 11 airports fell from 1.7 million in 2019/20 to 393,000 in 2020/21.

HIAL’s accounts show a loss of £2.6m for the financial year.

Mr Lyon said: “Over the last year, the Covid mitigation measures introduced across out airports and office buildings took priority.

“Nonetheless, we continued to invest in the infrastructure across the company, delivery £23.8m in capital projects.”

Investment in Dundee Airport is one of the 26 projects in the Tay Cities Deal.

