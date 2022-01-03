Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Gleneagles Hotel: Covid causes largest financial loss in history

By Rob McLaren
January 3 2022, 3.28pm Updated: January 3 2022, 7.36pm
gleneagles hotel
Gleneagles Hotel.

Luxury Gleneagles Hotel has suffered a second year of multi-million pound losses.

Newly filed accounts for five star hotel, golf and spa resort show revenue fell by more than 50% last year as it was forced to close.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the estate traded for just four months of the financial year to March 31 2021.

Revenue fell to £19.7m – the lowest amount since 1993 – and pre-tax losses reached £9m, a record deficit.

This follows a £5.2m loss in 2020 when turnover was £66.4m, for a 15-month period.

Gleneagles Hotel – Covid immense impact

In his strategic report managing director Conor O’Leary said Covid had an “immense impact” on the business.

But he said demand from customers when open continued to perform well.

He said the use of the furlough scheme last year “avoided the need for large scale redundancies”.

It repaid a £5m Government loan last summer after strong trading.

Mr O’Leary said: “The business performed well during the period of trading, with turnover in line with expectations.

Conor O'Leary, managing director at Gleneagles Hotel
Conor O’Leary, managing director at Gleneagles Hotel, said Covid had an “immense impact”.

“Being able to retain the majority of our staff has enabled a strong trading period since reopening again on April 26 2021.”

Upon reopening the hotel sought to fill more than 240 positions, including a head of coffee.

The accounts show average staffing numbers for the financial year were 894, compared to 967 in 2020.

The hotel, near Auchterarder, forecasts strong occupancy for 2022 and 2023.

The directors consider the main risk facing the business as “shocks” to European and American economies that could lead to reduced occupancy from corporate and leisure clients.

Gleneagles investments

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, investment on the 850-acre Perthshire estate has continued.

Mr O’Leary said: “Our multi-million pound refurbishment programme continued with the completion of our bedroom upgrade programme.

“Winter 2020/21 also saw the refurbishment of our spa, which has relaunched with a new and enhanced treatment menu.

“These renovations are set to further enhance Gleneagles’ position as a ‘glorious playground’ at the heart of the Scottish countryside.”

Gleneagles golf course will host the 2022 Senior Open in July.

It will open a 33-bedroom Edinburgh venue with hotel bar and restaurant in March.

Gleneagles Townhouse design.
Gleneagles Townhouse design.

Gleneagles Townhouse is aiming to sign up members for £2,200 a year who will have access to their own lounge, workspaces, rooftop bar and gym facilities.

It is located in the former Bank of Scotland building in St Andrew Square and is Gleneagles’ first venture outside Perthshire.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier