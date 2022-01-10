Dundee architect marks one decade in business by rewarding long-term employees

An error occurred. Please try again.

A prominent Dundee architect has rewarded the loyalty of his first ever employees.

Jon Frullani marks a decade in business by making Blair Smith and Douglas Sturrock partners in the firm.

The pair joined the business fresh out of Duncan of Jordanstone in 2013.

Jon says: “They’ve been instrumental in building up the office, the brand and the client base.

“They’ve put in the 10 years as well and it’s only right they get some of the benefits and the rewards for it.

“It shows what you can do if you put your mind to it and work hard.

“They’re amazing at what they do and I’m very fortunate to have them.”

A life long dream becomes reality

A Duncan of Jordanstone graduate himself, Jon started his career working for some local architects.

When he had the opportunity to buy out his old boss and set up his own company, he took the chance he had always dreamed of.

He says: “It was very daunting and I kind of made it up as I went along.

“But you learn very quickly.

“I had always said my wife that if it didn’t work out, I’d just get a job at Tesco, but if I don’t try then I’m never going to know.”

After six months working from the spare room of his house, he hired Douglas. Blair joined six months later.

Before he knew it there were four and Jon’s wife “very politely asked” if he could get an office.

Jon Frullani Architect moved to District 10 in Greenmarket and later opened a Fife office too.

Farmhouses, whiskey rooms and pizza shops

From residential projects to Domino’s stores in the north east, no project is the same.

One job Jon remembers well is Amazon coming to Dundee.

“When you get a phone call from an Amazon regional manager saying you’ve been recommended to help with their new facility in Dundee you kind of think it’s a joke,” he laughs.

“I didn’t recognise the number, so I thought it was one of my mates playing a prank.

“But it was an eye opener, working for a company that size.”

The majority of work is residential, whether it is on multi-million pound houses or for housing associations.

In the past Jon has worked on renovating old farmhouses and designed modern city homes.

He says: “It’s always great fun when you’re doing things like cinema rooms, pool rooms and whiskey rooms, because it’s a bit different.

“We do quite a lot for Hillcrest as well, which gives us a variety.

“No two projects are the same, you never know what you’re going to see and it’s just great to meet different people.”

Architect is ‘the best job in the world’

After ten years in business, the architect considers himself lucky that he never had to take that job in Tesco.

Managing 18 staff has its challenges, but he still describes his job as the best one in the world.

“I pinch myself that I get paid to do this,” Jon says.

“If you enjoy what you’re doing, it doesn’t really feel like work.

“I love that Grand Designs moment when you go back to see a client after the project is completed and they’re in this house that you’ve designed.”

One of his most memorable moments was being made president of the Dundee Institute of Architects in 2019.

Soon after came the next highlight, buying an office on Perth Road right across from the art college he attended.

So far he has put over 20 students from his old university through their year in industry.

Jon Frullani in the future

The firm purchased the building just before lockdown, which provided a perfect opportunity to refurbish it.

Jon estimates they spent close to half a million pounds and it is now kitted out with pool tables, arcade machines and a gym.

“There was a period where some people had never been in the office, but now I can’t get rid of them,” he laughs.

“Five o’clock comes and they’ll go upstairs and have a pool competition.

“Architects are collaborative – you need to be speaking to people and reviewing stuff – so I’m looking forward to getting everybody back together.”

With drawing boards full of projects, Jon is looking forward to the next decade in business.

“We’re going to keep doing what we’re doing, but we will grow organically if and when we need to,” he says.

“As long as we’re profitable and everybody is healthy, then we just see where it goes.”

“I see the last 10 years as the building blocks to get to where we are now.

“We control our own destiny and we’re moving forward with those foundations behind us.”