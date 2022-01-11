World-renowned Tayside satellite firm to create five new jobs with Michelin funding

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Tayside satellite firm can continue to shoot for the stars with funding that will create five new jobs.

Dundee Satellite Station is a start-up offering support for small satellite operations and access to data from Earth observation satellites.

It also has technical expertise in research and development, modification and operation of ground stations.

Founders Neil Lonie and Paul Crawford set up the company – operating from the former RAF Errol airfield – in 2019.

With funding from Michelin Development, the firm is looking to create five new roles in the near future.

Dundee Satellite Station funding

The Michelin Development programme provides funding and advice to firms with the potential to expand and provide high-quality, long-term employment.

The undisclosed funding has helped Dundee Satellite Station to introduce systems to manage large streams of data.

Paul said: “We are now able to undertake the work to provide direct fibre connectivity to the site and ensure we have the network capacity to quickly manage more data.

“This is crucial to the development of our business.

“It will enable us to move forward with our plans to grow and roll out our proposal to create five new scientific and technical jobs.”

Neil and Paul are world-renowned experts in the design, construction and operation of satellite ground stations.

From Dundee to space

In 2019, they took over from the former University of Dundee Satellite Receiving Station, where they both worked for more than 30 years.

Over that period, they have worked on ground station projects in Dundee and around the world, including the Antarctic and the Middle East.

They have also worked on projects for international space agencies such as the European Space Agency and NASA.

Their work has also supported scientists studying climate patterns, natural disasters and other environmental phenomena.

The Tayside firm provides access to data from Earth monitoring satellites.

Neil said: “We are pleased to carry on the Dundee legacy in satellite ground station operations for a new era.

“It’s a hugely exciting sector and we are looking forward to building activity at our Errol site to support projects around the world.”

Michelin Development supporting Tayside

Michelin Development aims to contribute to the long-term prosperity of the regions in which its sites are, or were, located.

The programme provides an opportunity for Michelin to support the regeneration of the local business community and in particular the creation of sustainable jobs.

Business development manager Brian Cairns said: “We are here to support employment in and around the city.

“We are helping high-potential firms and entrepreneurs turn their ambitions into reality.

“Dundee Satellite Station is a great example of a dynamic, sustainable business that we are in a position to help.”