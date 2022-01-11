Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
World-renowned Tayside satellite firm to create five new jobs with Michelin funding

By Maria Gran
January 11 2022, 7.14am Updated: January 11 2022, 10.22am
Paul Crawford and Neil Lonie, founders of Dundee Satellite Station.
A Tayside satellite firm can continue to shoot for the stars with funding that will create five new jobs.

Dundee Satellite Station is a start-up offering support for small satellite operations and access to data from Earth observation satellites.

It also has technical expertise in research and development, modification and operation of ground stations.

Founders Neil Lonie and Paul Crawford set up the company – operating from the former RAF Errol airfield – in 2019.

With funding from Michelin Development, the firm is looking to create five new roles in the near future.

Dundee Satellite Station funding

The Michelin Development programme provides funding and advice to firms with the potential to expand and provide high-quality, long-term employment.

The undisclosed funding has helped Dundee Satellite Station to introduce systems to manage large streams of data.

Paul said: “We are now able to undertake the work to provide direct fibre connectivity to the site and ensure we have the network capacity to quickly manage more data.

“This is crucial to the development of our business.

“It will enable us to move forward with our plans to grow and roll out our proposal to create five new scientific and technical jobs.”

Neil Lonie and Paul Crawford, founders of Dundee Satellite Station with business development manager at Michelin Development Brian Cairns.

Neil and Paul are world-renowned experts in the design, construction and operation of satellite ground stations.

From Dundee to space

In 2019, they took over from the former University of Dundee Satellite Receiving Station, where they both worked for more than 30 years.

Over that period, they have worked on ground station projects in Dundee and around the world, including the Antarctic and the Middle East.

They have also worked on projects for international space agencies such as the European Space Agency and NASA.

Their work has also supported scientists studying climate patterns, natural disasters and other environmental phenomena.

The Tayside firm provides access to data from Earth monitoring satellites.

The 3.7 metre antenna at Errol station is used to collect images of earth taken from satellites.

Neil said: “We are pleased to carry on the Dundee legacy in satellite ground station operations for a new era.

“It’s a hugely exciting sector and we are looking forward to building activity at our Errol site to support projects around the world.”

Michelin Development supporting Tayside

Michelin Development aims to contribute to the long-term prosperity of the regions in which its sites are, or were, located.

The programme provides an opportunity for Michelin to support the regeneration of the local business community and in particular the creation of sustainable jobs.

Business development manager Brian Cairns said: “We are here to support employment in and around the city.

“We are helping high-potential firms and entrepreneurs turn their ambitions into reality.

“Dundee Satellite Station is a great example of a dynamic, sustainable business that we are in a position to help.”

