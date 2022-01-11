Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Meet the Fife interior designer on a mission to tackle the climate crisis

By Maria Gran
January 11 2022, 4.43pm Updated: January 11 2022, 5.04pm
Alicia Storie, founder of AdesignStorie.
Alicia Storie, founder of AdesignStorie.

Renovations are often seen as a “out with the old, in with the new” process, but one eco-conscious interior designer from Fife is on a mission to change our mindsets.

Alicia Storie, from Cupar, believes sustainability should be central in the design process.

With her business AdesignStorie, the interior designer aims to make spaces look brand new with old furniture.

When taking on a new project Alicia starts by looking at what she can reuse in her design.

She says: “The client might initially want a completely new interior design, but that’s not really how I like to approach it.

Alicia likes to start off her designs by creating a mood board.
Alicia likes to start off her designs by creating a mood board.

“I see what we have, what can be upcycled, repurposed or stay exactly as is.

“For the elements that need changing, we can find the right furniture secondhand or reupholster the existing one.

“It’s really about stopping products going into landfill and maximising the lifespan of furniture and decor.”

AdesignStorie across Scotland

Since starting out in March 2020, the Duncan of Jordanstone graduate has taken on projects across Scotland.

Her projects so far include a tiny house in the Cairngorms, a flat in Glasgow and several bed and breakfasts throughout Scotland.

A tiny home in the Cairngorms, designed by AdesignStorie.
A tiny home in the Cairngorms, designed by AdesignStorie.

Digital tools proved vital as the pandemic stopped her from doing site visits.

Any project starts with a conversation before Alicia makes a mood board and builds the space in 3D on her computer.

“As long as I get all the right dimensions I can create a really accurate representation of what they will get,” she says.

“I can see exactly what the space looks like, overlay some suggestions from the mood board and create images of how it will look.”

The interior designer then finds secondhand or sustainably sources materials and furniture to fulfil her vision.

Any materials left over she takes to specialist stores so they can resell them, possibly to another renovation project.

Alicia loves using colour in her designs, like in this Glasgow flat.
Alicia loves using colour in her designs, like in this Glasgow flat.

Closing the loop and saving materials from landfill is AdesignStorie’s main goal.

“I try to focus on reducing items that go to landfill and think about waste management,” says Alicia.

“We look at the whole lifespan of the design so it can be very research heavy.

“But I wouldn’t have any other way. I really enjoy mixing my values and my work.”

Tackling the climate crisis through design

The Fife entrepreneur discovered how important these values were to her when working her first graduate job in London.

She loved the creative side of working for an architecture studio, but struggled to accept the impact their designs had on the environment.

Instead of buying new furniture, Alicia will upcycle what she already has or find secondhand pieces for her projects.
Instead of buying new furniture, Alicia will upcycle what she already has or find secondhand pieces for her projects.

Alicia left her job to travel and research sustainable architecture, building houses from soil, sand and straw.

“It really opened up my eyes to the opportunities of mixing sustainability and contemporary interior design together,” she says.

“When I travelled, I could see the impacts of climate change on the physical environment and the communities I was in.

“I realised we’re in a climate crisis. We’ve only got a very short period of time to turn things around.”

In Thailand, Alicia took part in a natural building course where she lived in a mud hut.
In Thailand, Alicia took part in a natural building course where she lived in a mud hut.

AdesignStorie is developing a niche in bed and breakfasts, as Alicia believes she can have more of an impact in spaces used by different people.

Along with her boyfriend Hasse Simonsen – who she travelled with – she has just opened an eco-B&B in Cupar.

While she did the full interior design and renovations, Hasse focusses on the day to day so Alicia can develop her business.

She says: “I want to continue working with clients around Fife and Dundee, specifically businesses bed and breakfast.

“My aim is to make sustainable interior design approachable and affordable, because it shouldn’t have to be a difficult decision.”

