Dundee and Angus College to help local businesses prepare for period of growth

By Maria Gran
January 12 2022, 3.03pm Updated: January 13 2022, 9.06am
Caryn Gibson, head of Dundee and Angus College's Business Partnerships Team.

Dundee and Angus College is hosting a series of events to inspire local business owners to take action and grasp opportunities in the new year.

The college’s business partnerships team launched in August last year, with the aim to help local businesses grow.

It has now teamed up with industry experts to deliver a series of four events hoping to motivate local business leaders.

The first talk features Fergus King, partner of Shirlaws Group, who will highlight the importance of working ‘on’ rather than ‘in’ their business.

There will also be a series of workshops with the Royal Bank of Scotland teaching topics ranging from mindset to sales.

Economics partnership manager at Dundee and Angus College Caryn Gibson said: “We firmly believe we have a role in supporting our economy to not only recover, but to thrive.

Caryn Gibson heads the college’s four-person business partnerships team.

“And key to this is having an ambitious and resilient business community.

“Our focus right now is on reducing unemployment numbers across the region and closing the skills gaps.

“To do that, we must ensure that our local businesses are supported and inspired to grow, develop and learn.

“These events, combined with our skills support provision are key to achieving these goals.”

The business partnerships team visits workplaces across the region to assess skills gaps and training needs.

Businesses need to prepare for growth

In his talk, Mr King will explore the barriers to moving forward. He will also outline the steps businesses could take to progress.

He believes they must take steps now to maximise the economic recovery predicted post-pandemic.

Mr King said: “Over the last couple of years, understandably many business owners have been stuck in their businesses, focusing on the day-to-day and survival, while others have been able to thrive.

Fergus King, partner of Shirlaws Group.

“No one is disputing that businesses have had an extremely challenging couple of years.

“There is understandably some hesitancy and caution as we embark on this new year.

“However, economic cycles traditionally dictate that, after any slump, a period of growth follows.

“Businesses need to ask themselves what they are doing now to prepare and maximise the opportunities.”

As a partner of Shirlaws, a global community of business coaches, Fergus King is an investor, business owner and an experienced business coach.

The first Business Partnerships Team event will take place on January 25.

