‘We can’t believe how lucky we are’ – Fife couple open Anstruther gift shop

A Fife couple have thrown open the doors to their Anstruther gift shop after investing £50,000 in the premises.

Fiona and Geoff Fisher have transformed the former nail bar on Shore Street into a pantry and gift shop.

The two-month project to renovate the shop has been a labour of love for the former bed and breakfast owners.

They relocated back to the kingdom last summer, having spent the past six years running Balsporran Bed & Breakfast in Dalwhinnie.

From Highland B&B to Fife gift shop

Fiona explained how they stumbled across the Anstruther shop.

She said: “We decided to move back to Fife because we were up in the Highlands for six years and wanted to do something different.

“You don’t want to stay doing the same thing for too long.

“We were looking for a gift shop and this place came up.

“We jumped at the chance because the location is just perfect.”

Ms Fisher said the couple did not have to think too long about opening the Oak Tree shop.

She also hopes a more normal tourist season this summer will help sales.

“We didn’t think too much about it. We’re that type of people,” she said.

“Hopefully we’ll have time to settle in before tourists start, hopefully, coming in.

“There are tourists in Anstruther today – you can hear all the different accents – so people are travelling.”

‘We want to give people something to smile about’

She hopes the new shop will give locals and visitors to the town a boost.

“It’s not the perfect time to open a gift shop, but we’ll give it a shot.

“We hope it works – we want to give people something to smile about.”

A former worker at the dockyards in Rosyth, Geoff also turns his hand to creating bespoke furniture, which will feature heavily in the shop.

Fiona explained more about the Anstruther shop’s stock.

“All our produce is local and from small businesses. Jeff makes furniture as well, so we’ve got his stuff.

“One side of the shop is a pantry – that is all stuff you won’t find in the supermarkets and is produced locally.

“The other side is all candles, pictures, cushions and that type of thing.“

‘We can’t believe how lucky we are’

Since getting the keys in November, the couple have put in long hours to refurbish the shop.

It has already caught the eye, Fiona said.

“We’ve had people trying to get in already and others have been asking what the shop is.

“We want to keep it a surprise as much as possible.

“It is great to finally be open. We can’t believe how lucky we are.”