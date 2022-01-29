Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘We can’t believe how lucky we are’ – Fife couple open Anstruther gift shop

By Gavin Harper
January 29 2022, 8.38am
Geoff and Fiona Fisher are opening the Oak Tree in Anstruther.
A Fife couple have thrown open the doors to their Anstruther gift shop after investing £50,000 in the premises.

Fiona and Geoff Fisher have transformed the former nail bar on Shore Street into a pantry and gift shop.

The two-month project to renovate the shop has been a labour of love for the former bed and breakfast owners.

They relocated back to the kingdom last summer, having spent the past six years running Balsporran Bed & Breakfast in Dalwhinnie.

From Highland B&B to Fife gift shop

Fiona explained how they stumbled across the Anstruther shop.

She said: “We decided to move back to Fife because we were up in the Highlands for six years and wanted to do something different.

“You don’t want to stay doing the same thing for too long.

“We were looking for a gift shop and this place came up.

FIona Fisher, along with husband Geoff, will open the gift shop and pantry.

“We jumped at the chance because the location is just perfect.”

Ms Fisher said the couple did not have to think too long about opening the Oak Tree shop.

She also hopes a more normal tourist season this summer will help sales.

“We didn’t think too much about it. We’re that type of people,” she said.

“Hopefully we’ll have time to settle in before tourists start, hopefully, coming in.

“There are tourists in Anstruther today – you can hear all the different accents – so people are travelling.”

‘We want to give people something to smile about’

She hopes the new shop will give locals and visitors to the town a boost.

“It’s not the perfect time to open a gift shop, but we’ll give it a shot.

“We hope it works – we want to give people something to smile about.”

The couple have spent £50,000 on refurbishing the shop.

A former worker at the dockyards in Rosyth, Geoff also turns his hand to creating bespoke furniture, which will feature heavily in the shop.

Fiona explained more about the Anstruther shop’s stock.

“All our produce is local and from small businesses. Jeff makes furniture as well, so we’ve got his stuff.

“One side of the shop is a pantry – that is all stuff you won’t find in the supermarkets and is produced locally.

“The other side is all candles, pictures, cushions and that type of thing.“

‘We can’t believe how lucky we are’

Since getting the keys in November, the couple have put in long hours to refurbish the shop.

It has already caught the eye, Fiona said.

The couple moved back to Fife after six years running a Highland bed and breakfast.

“We’ve had people trying to get in already and others have been asking what the shop is.

“We want to keep it a surprise as much as possible.

“It is great to finally be open. We can’t believe how lucky we are.”

