Horisk: Fife firm behind tech to select winners in £700m ScotWind auction

By Maria Gran
January 19 2022, 7.38am Updated: January 19 2022, 9.21am
Fife web consultancy Horisk has helped Crown Estate Scotland make progress towards Scotland's net zero targets with its platform.
Brian Horisk, director of Horisk Leslie Development.

A Fife web consultancy has revealed the crucial role its tech played in the ScotWind auction process.

The list of winners who secured areas of Scotland’s seabed for wind farms were announced on Monday.

17 projects out of 74 applications were chosen in the first such leasing round in a decade. It raised £700m for the Scottish Government.

Cupar firm Horisk developed the platform used by Crown Estate Scotland (CES) to score the bids for ScotWind.

It was not the case that the highest offer automatically won the lease.

Instead CES needed an online scoring system to allow bids to be compared across a range of metrics, including how likely it was for the bidders to make projects a reality.

Horisk platform for ScotWind auction

Horisk won the bid to develop the platform in December 2020 and finished it in nine months.

The firm said its experience of developing online systems, working with large volumes of complex data and providing workflow tools to manage processes was key in the successful bid.

CES previously had a complex model to score bids developed using Microsoft Excel.

Director Brian Horisk said: “As a company we are pleased to have played our small part in the ScotWind project.

ScotWind is the mechanism that allows developers to secure areas of seabed for wind farms.

“The ScotWind Evaluation Platform was a significant, complex project which we needed to deliver in a relatively tight timescale.

“Although the process in itself was unique, we were able to bring our experience of projects with large amounts of complex data to develop a system that was user-friendly, robust and secure.”

Horisk ‘excelled’ in their task

Crown Estate Scotland has used the system to run the bid evaluation process from September to December last year.

Horisk also provided support to the CES team during the evaluation period.

Offshore wind leasing coordinator at CES Scott Ross said: “We set Horisk a complicated task and they were diligent in understanding our requirements and producing a product which exceeded our initial brief.

“They excelled in responding to our requests for additional reporting capabilities with their helpdesk support.

“We are extremely thankful for the experience of working with Horisk.”

