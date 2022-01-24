Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife firm’s delight as it wins £1.8 million schools contract

By Maria Gran
January 24 2022, 7.37am Updated: January 24 2022, 9.33am
Fife company Deanestor has won a contract to fit out a new multi-school campus in West Lothian.
A Fife furniture and fit out specialist has won a £1.8 million contract to fit out a new school campus.

Dunfermline-based Deanestor will work on a £60m campus in West Lothian, due for completion in 2022.

It will fit out over 340 rooms across the campus and manufacture bespoke furniture.

The contract includes the provision of over 300 base cabinets, 940 metres of white laminate worktops and more than 1 km of adjustable shelving.

Other work includes 16 teaching walls, 215 resource storage units, write-on teaching aids and wall cupboards.

The new Winchburgh campus near Edinburgh will provide two new secondary schools, a primary school with an early years facility, and a sports and wellbeing hub.

Drawings of the new Sinclair Academy.
Deanestor Scotland managing director Ramsay McDonald said the project reaffirms its market-leading position in the education sector.

“This project also reaffirms our specialist capabilities – from school furniture design and manufacture to project management, logistics, procurement, and installation.”

The centralised teaching aids for each classroom will incorporate tall resource storage cabinets at either side and a central interactive LED panel.

Deanestor’s contract also includes the procurement of chairs, classroom tables, modular seating for breakout areas, lockers, noticeboards, whiteboards, and dining seating solutions across the campus.

Deanestor ‘impressive’ track record

Designed by Ryder Architecture, the secondary schools – Winchburgh and Sinclair Academies – will initially serve up to 660 pupils.

Facilities include art zones and studios, breakout spaces, dance and drama halls, exhibition areas, assembly halls, science laboratories and a library.

Holy Family Primary School is also part of the multi-school campus.
Construction manager at Morrison Construction David Wright said: “Deanestor has successfully delivered a number of education contracts for Morrison.

“These include the award-winning Barony Campus in Cumnock, East Ayrshire and more recently at Calderwood Primary School.

“Their team has an impressive track record in fitting out complex multi-school campus projects.

“There’s a good level of technical competence in the design, manufacture and installation of furniture for large-scale education schemes.”

Originally established in 1948 to manufacture hospital furniture for the newly established NHS, Deanestor supplies fixtures, fittings and equipment.

As well as the Dunfermline base, Deanestor has manufacturing and distribution facilities in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

In 2019, Deanestor acquired the Havelock brands, including ESA McIntosh, out of administration.

