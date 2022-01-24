Fife firm’s delight as it wins £1.8 million schools contract

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife furniture and fit out specialist has won a £1.8 million contract to fit out a new school campus.

Dunfermline-based Deanestor will work on a £60m campus in West Lothian, due for completion in 2022.

It will fit out over 340 rooms across the campus and manufacture bespoke furniture.

The contract includes the provision of over 300 base cabinets, 940 metres of white laminate worktops and more than 1 km of adjustable shelving.

Other work includes 16 teaching walls, 215 resource storage units, write-on teaching aids and wall cupboards.

The new Winchburgh campus near Edinburgh will provide two new secondary schools, a primary school with an early years facility, and a sports and wellbeing hub.

Deanestor Scotland managing director Ramsay McDonald said the project reaffirms its market-leading position in the education sector.

“This project also reaffirms our specialist capabilities – from school furniture design and manufacture to project management, logistics, procurement, and installation.”

The centralised teaching aids for each classroom will incorporate tall resource storage cabinets at either side and a central interactive LED panel.

Deanestor’s contract also includes the procurement of chairs, classroom tables, modular seating for breakout areas, lockers, noticeboards, whiteboards, and dining seating solutions across the campus.

Deanestor ‘impressive’ track record

Designed by Ryder Architecture, the secondary schools – Winchburgh and Sinclair Academies – will initially serve up to 660 pupils.

Facilities include art zones and studios, breakout spaces, dance and drama halls, exhibition areas, assembly halls, science laboratories and a library.

Construction manager at Morrison Construction David Wright said: “Deanestor has successfully delivered a number of education contracts for Morrison.

“These include the award-winning Barony Campus in Cumnock, East Ayrshire and more recently at Calderwood Primary School.

“Their team has an impressive track record in fitting out complex multi-school campus projects.

“There’s a good level of technical competence in the design, manufacture and installation of furniture for large-scale education schemes.”

Originally established in 1948 to manufacture hospital furniture for the newly established NHS, Deanestor supplies fixtures, fittings and equipment.

As well as the Dunfermline base, Deanestor has manufacturing and distribution facilities in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

In 2019, Deanestor acquired the Havelock brands, including ESA McIntosh, out of administration.