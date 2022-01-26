Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Competition watchdog intervenes in National Express and Stagecoach merger

By Gavin Harper
January 26 2022, 12.05pm Updated: January 26 2022, 4.22pm
National Express has made an all share offer for Stagecoach
The £1.9 billion merger between National Express and Stagecoach is being investigated by the UK’s competition watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has served a so-called initial enforcement order. This prevents the transport firms from fully combining or offloading businesses while it probes the deal.

The move stops the firms from selling off any UK assets.

Perth-based Stagecoach said the move will delay the planned sale of the marketing, retail and customer service operations of its inter-city coach businesses to ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited.

But it said the merger partners continue to believe the sell-off will be a “comprehensive solution to any competition concerns that might arise from their overlapping coach operations”.

It said the firms “will engage with the CMA to allow the Stagecoach coach disposal to complete as soon as possible”.

Fears for Stagecoach jobs in Perth

The two companies agreed an all-share merger last month in a deal that will create a combined group worth about £1.9 bn with a fleet of about 40,000 vehicles and a workforce of 70,000 people.

Under the terms of the tie-up, National Express shareholders would own around 75% of the combined group and Stagecoach shareholders around 25%.

The combined group’s headquarters is likely to be National Express’s current head office in Birmingham.

It would bring an end to more than 40 years of Stagecoach being run from Perth, since it was founded by siblings Sir Brian Souter and Dame Ann Gloag.

Sir Brian Souter, Stagecoach co-founder.
The deal, which will be voted on by shareholders, valued Stagecoach at around £437 million.

Stagecoach merger expected by end of 2022

With regulatory scrutiny looming and in a bid to appease any competition concerns, Stagecoach previously announced deals to offload the marketing, retail and customer service operations of Megabus UK and the South West Falcon coach service.

It also announced a deal for its 35% stake in the Scottish Citylink Coaches joint venture.

A Stagecoach spokesperson said: “We do not expect the initial enforcement order to materially affect the day-to-day operations of either National Express or Stagecoach.

“The parties will continue to work with the CMA in relation to its review of the combination.

“At this stage, the boards continue to expect the combination to complete around the end of 2022.”

Firms hit hard by slump in passengers

Passenger numbers have fallen sharply due to lockdowns, remote working and a switch away from public transport.

Paul Davies, Alexander Dennis; Martin Griffiths, Stagecoach chief executive; former transport minister Graeme Dey and Sam Greer, Stagecoach regional director.
Stagecoach electric bus investment in Perth. Paul Davies, Alexander Dennis; Martin Griffiths, Stagecoach chief executive; former transport minister Graeme Dey and Sam Greer, Stagecoach regional director.

Government support to help transport firms through the crisis is also due to end soon.

It follows a previous attempt at a merger in 2009. Then, National Express rejected a £1.7 billion deal mooted by Stagecoach.

National Express has bus and coach networks across the UK and Spain. It also runs school bus services in America and a rail franchise in Germany.

Stagecoach is Britain’s biggest bus and coach operator.

