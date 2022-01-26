Dundee landlord says demand has ‘gone crazy’ as people flock to the city By Gavin Harper January 26 2022, 4.19pm Updated: January 26 2022, 7.06pm Struan Baptie. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier First time buyers will struggle in Dundee property market in 2022 says local expert Dundee council tenants agree 1.5% rent rise Dundee mum claims urine runs down walls of ‘nightmare’ council house How much will house prices rise in 2022? 6 Tayside and Fife experts have their say