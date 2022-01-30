Fife dance studio boss ‘incredibly proud’ as firm recovers one step at a time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife businesswoman has praised staff for their response to the Covid-19 pandemic as the company bounces back one step at a time.

Yvonne Gray, who runs dance studios in Cupar and Anstruther, said she is “incredibly proud” of her team for how they have handled the pandemic.

She praised their efforts to rebuild the operation.

Yvonne started her own school in the area in 1989 and has taught thousands of pupils in the years since.

There would normally be around 300 pupils a year between the two Yvonne Gray Dance Studios.

‘The pandemic has taken its toll’

However, the arrival of Covid-19 on these shores has led to difficult times.

Yvonne said: “Covid had a significant impact on the business.

When we went into lockdown, we transferred our classes to Zoom and provided most genres, but many children didn’t have space, or simply didn’t enjoy dancing online.

“We lost quite a few pupils at that point.

“Since we have been able to return, our guidelines dictated that we limit numbers which means that our income is now incredibly limited.

“The pandemic has taken its toll on the development of some of the children – it’s affected a lot of the older ones in their mental health and their demeanour.

“I am looking forward to being able to open up fully again so that we can have the buzz back in the studios with bigger numbers. One step at a time on that road to recovery and hopefully more wonderful shows.”

A forward-thinking operation

Yvonne opened her Cupar studio in 2004 and she bought the Anstruther operation in 2019.

She has four full-time employees and one part-time.

Yvonne added: “I think that we are quite a forward-thinking team and constantly trying to improve our service to our customers.

“We are all very passionate about our work and immerse ourselves in what we do.

“We all try to work on our own teaching methods, etc and are always on courses, etc.

“The productions we put on for the children are always way more than just a ‘ballet show’. I think that brings a lot to the professionalism we present.

“I am incredibly proud of my team for how they have handled the pandemic. We have all come together to rebuild the business.”

Classes for all ages at Fife dance studios

The studios offer programmes for pre-school, children and adult pupils. Yvonne said their popularity can go in cycles.

She added: “Our adult class members are extremely loyal. They have been amazing, particularly throughout the pandemic.

“The pre-school classes were always very popular, then they pulled back for a few years. I am seeing a surge in that part of the school again.”

On offer at the studios are ballet, jazz, tap, contemporary dance, street dance, cheerleading, acrobatic arts, leaps and turns classes, Scottish, mummy and me, boys only, count me in, stretch and condition, keep young and beautiful, and zumba PBT (progressing ballet technique).