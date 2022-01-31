Former Fife school’s playing fields could become mixture of flats and family homes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The public will get their say on 100 new homes at the former site of a Fife secondary school.

Plans for a development at the former Madras College in St Andrews were revealed in October last year.

A Proposal of Application Notice was submitted by Aberdeenshire-based housing developer Scotia Homes.

Now local residents will be able to have their say on the proposals for houses on the former playing fields.

Affordable housing will account for 30% of the 100-property development, which will comprise a mix of houses and flats.

The homes will form the north section of the mixed-use development site currently being taken through a consultation by Scotsman Development Ltd.

Within this application and in partnership with Scotsman Developments, Scotia are pursuing their own detailed planning application for their part of the site, including for residential, local retail and leisure.

The plans are available to view online.

The former school building itself is not part of the housing proposal.

Two live online chat sessions will take place February 9 and March 16.

Community chance to comment on plans

If the proposal is successful, a full planning application will be submitted to Fife Council.

Scotia Homes land and planning manager Martin Forbes said: “I am delighted that the local community.

“All those with an interest in St Andrews can continue to view and comment as we make progress on our proposals.

“We submitted a Proposal of Application Notice in October last year to develop around 100 high-quality homes, including 30% affordable, on the playing fields at the former Madras College in St Andrews.

“North East Fife is a key growth area for Scotia.

“I am delighted to be able to bring forward our plans to the local community.

“While I am disappointed that I cannot personally welcome everyone to a public exhibition given the current restrictions, we look forward to consulting the public on our proposals.”

A chance to get ‘valuable feedback’

He said the online chat sessions will allow residents to provide valuable feedback towards our proposals.

Madras College’s Kilrymont Road site was marked for sale by Fife Council for development purposes in December 2019.

Pupils left the iconic South Street and Kilrymont Road campuses for the final time last summer.

A state-of-the-art £55 million new school building opened August last year.