Dundee gaming group plans local impact after £8m government investment

By Gavin Harper
February 1 2022, 4.38pm
Laser League, produced by Roll7, who were supported by the UK Games Fund.
A Dundee-based group that supports fledgling games developers will receive £8 million of government funding.

UK Games Fund has been awarded the money as part of a £50m government injection in creative industries.

The group is a non-profit funding delivery body which is run from Dundee’s River Court.

Its founder, Paul Durrant, was among the Tayside business leaders recognised in the New Year Honours.

Since its launch in 2015, UK Games Fund has funded over 170 projects at a value of more than £5.7m.

The group has also helped to bring together a community of over 6,000 games developers across the UK.

UK Games Fund to have impact in Dundee

Mr Durrant, who was awarded an OBE in the New Year Honours, said: “It is really important for us – but also for our roots in Dundee.

“The city’s history and legacy of the games cluster will be important going forward.”

Paul Durrant, of UK Games Fund.

He said the group also hoped to have an impact locally.

“We see this funding as something that’s great news for us, but it’s also big news for the city in terms of hosting a UK-wide funding source,” he said.

“We have got founders like Chris van der Kuyl who’ve gone on to make their own investments in the city, and in companies.

“You can see the development of the ecosystem in the city. It sets the relevance for us being in Dundee.”

Supporting new businesses

In 2020, UK Games Fund pledged financial support to 38 companies in its sixth funding round.

Companies that have received support have gone on to receive further investment, publishing deals.

One firm, Coatsink, was even acquired for £23m.

UK Games Talent and Finance, which operates the UK Games Fund, also runs the annual Tranzfuser competition.

This government funding will allow increased support for early-stage businesses and young developers, nurturing talent and fostering new games creation across the UK.

‘Truly world class’ creative industries

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “The creative industries in the UK are truly world class.

“I am committed to doing everything I can to support their innovative work as they continue to thrive.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries.

“£50 million of government investment will provide businesses across the country with the tools they need to expand their work and provide even more jobs as we look to level up opportunities across the country.”

Further investments planned

The government is also investing £18m funding to support creative businesses outside of London.

A further £21m will go into the UK Global Screen Fund to promote UK films internationally.

The £50m funding is recognition of the work of creative industries and will form part of the government’s Creative Industries Sector Vision.

That is due to be published in the summer. It will set out the approach for supporting the sector going forward.

