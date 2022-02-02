Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee husband and wife business duo pledge £1m to charity

By Rob McLaren
February 2 2022, 7.06am Updated: February 2 2022, 9.06am
John Caudwell with Graeme and Leanne Carling.
John Caudwell with Graeme and Leanne Carling.

A Dundee couple, who are also partners in business, will give £1 million to charity in the next decade.

Graeme and Leanne Carling have made the commitment to charity Caudwell Children.

Run by phones billionaire John Caudwell, the charity provides practical and emotional support for autistic and disabled children.

The Carlings’ business interests span property and construction.

Among their portfolio of companies is McGill, the McDougall Group, Saltire Facilities Management and Kingdom Gas Services.

They also own a substantial property portfolio and operate Carling Property Group.

Dundee couple’s charity pledge

Mr Carling, said they wanted to “give back”.

He said: “Our hard work has left us in the fortunate position to be able to give back.

“It provides us both with a huge sense of personal and spiritual fulfilment to be able to help children who need that extra helping hand.”

Since 2000, the charity has provided support worth £85m for over 60,000 children with 650 different medical conditions.

The Dundee couple’s support of the charity spans several years.

Last November they attended its annual Butterfly Ball, where they met some of the children and parents whose lives have been improved by the charity.

Mr Caudwell, who made his fortune with retailer Phones 4u, then invited the pair to join the Life-Changers Circle. This has a commitment to pledge £1m to the charity over the next 10 years.

Mrs Carling said: “As parents ourselves, Graeme and I can only imagine what it must feel like to not be able to provide your children with the care and support they need.

“Caudwell Children is removing these difficult barriers for thousands of children and parents every year.

“We are delighted to be able to support their vital work.”

Making an impact

In 2019 the charity officially launched the Caudwell International Children’s Centre.

This is the UK’s first independent purpose-built facility for the assessment, support and research of autism.

Mr Caudwell said he was “incredibly grateful” for the donation.

Graeme and Leanne Carling with John Caudwell, founder of Caudwell Children, centre.

He said: “All of our members share the same passion and desire to make the world a better place.

“We will continue seeking like-minded people to further expand the incredible impact we as a group can have on people’s lives.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]