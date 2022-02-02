Dundee husband and wife business duo pledge £1m to charity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee couple, who are also partners in business, will give £1 million to charity in the next decade.

Graeme and Leanne Carling have made the commitment to charity Caudwell Children.

Run by phones billionaire John Caudwell, the charity provides practical and emotional support for autistic and disabled children.

The Carlings’ business interests span property and construction.

Among their portfolio of companies is McGill, the McDougall Group, Saltire Facilities Management and Kingdom Gas Services.

They also own a substantial property portfolio and operate Carling Property Group.

Dundee couple’s charity pledge

Mr Carling, said they wanted to “give back”.

He said: “Our hard work has left us in the fortunate position to be able to give back.

“It provides us both with a huge sense of personal and spiritual fulfilment to be able to help children who need that extra helping hand.”

Since 2000, the charity has provided support worth £85m for over 60,000 children with 650 different medical conditions.

The Dundee couple’s support of the charity spans several years.

Last November they attended its annual Butterfly Ball, where they met some of the children and parents whose lives have been improved by the charity.

Mr Caudwell, who made his fortune with retailer Phones 4u, then invited the pair to join the Life-Changers Circle. This has a commitment to pledge £1m to the charity over the next 10 years.

Mrs Carling said: “As parents ourselves, Graeme and I can only imagine what it must feel like to not be able to provide your children with the care and support they need.

“Caudwell Children is removing these difficult barriers for thousands of children and parents every year.

“We are delighted to be able to support their vital work.”

Making an impact

In 2019 the charity officially launched the Caudwell International Children’s Centre.

This is the UK’s first independent purpose-built facility for the assessment, support and research of autism.

Mr Caudwell said he was “incredibly grateful” for the donation.

He said: “All of our members share the same passion and desire to make the world a better place.

“We will continue seeking like-minded people to further expand the incredible impact we as a group can have on people’s lives.”