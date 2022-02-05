‘It’s like a family’: Dundee woman Ella retires after 55 years at same firm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the longest serving employees across Tayside and Fife has retired after more than half a century with the same firm.

When Ella Dunn started her working life with a Dundee law firm, the Beach Boys and the Monkees were top of the charts.

But after 55 years of loyal service, she has decided now is the right time to call it a day.

Ella joined Thorntons – then known as Dickie, Gray, McDonald and Fair – as a 16-year-old in December 1966.

Major changes at law firm

When she joined as an office junior, the firm had just seven members of staff. Today, its headcount tops 500.

In her 55 years of service, Ella worked her way through the ranks, eventually becoming accounts supervisor.

There have also been major changes to the operation, including decimalisation and the introduction of computers.

The latter, the 71-year-old grandmother said, is the single biggest change she saw in more than half a century of service.

Ella said: “The difference technology has made is incredible.

“Even when you look back at the first computers, the technology has come on so much.

“It just keeps adapting and getting better.

“Balancing our month-end figures used to take us days. Now it takes about an hour and a half.”

‘So many great friends’ in 55-year career

After leaving school, Ella undertook a year-long business studies course at Dundee College of Commerce.

She knew she was destined for a career in accounts when she was awarded the Burroughs Cup of Excellence.

The Dundee resident carved out a successful career at Thorntons, working up the ranks to accounts supervisor.

During that time, she also saw many trainee solicitors climb the career ladder to become senior solicitors, legal directors, and partners.

The key to longevity at Thorntons for Ella?

What kept her with the same firm for all those years?

“I think I went for an interview once, but I got a raise so I decided to stay.

“I enjoyed the work and the people were just great. I’ve seen a lot of them progress through the ranks which has been really nice.

“A lot of them have become friends and we’ve been to their weddings and so on.

“But I would say my cashroom colleagues were like an extended family.”

Ella’s retirement plans

After 55 years with Thorntons, Ella officially retired at the end of January.

It was, she said, the right time to call it a day. I think you just know when it’s time.

“I still feel like I could work for another few years but I felt it was right.

“Originally I had thought about going when I was 65 but that is not old now, so I kept going.

“Then I thought about it last year but I decided to do another year so I could say I’d been there 55 years.”

She is looking forward to spending more time with her husband Jim, three children and two grandchildren.

She plans to enjoy life at a more “leisurely pace”, taking up walking and enjoying holidays with family.

“I’ll spend a lot of time in the garden,” she said.

“It’s strange at the moment. It will take a bit of getting used to. I still feel like I’ve got to keep myself busy.

“But it’s time for some me-time.”

‘Inspirational’ Ella thanked for 55 years

Thorntons chair Colin Graham thanked Ella for her long service.

He said: “We really want to thank Ella for all of her hard work and commitment over the years.

“Her attitude and enthusiasm are an inspiration to so many of us in the firm.

“She has been a true asset to Thorntons, and we are so sad to see her go.

“While we will miss her dearly, we wish her all the very best in her retirement.”