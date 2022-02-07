Dundee businessman hails ‘amazing’ £118m deal for TV analytics firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee businessman hails ‘amazing’ £118m deal for TV analytics firm

By Maria Gran
February 7 2022, 5.14pm Updated: February 7 2022, 5.30pm
Chris van der Kuyl, who runs 4J Studios wth Paddy Burns.
Co-founder of Chroma Ventures and 4J Studios Chris van der Kuyl.

Dundee entrepreneur Chris van der Kuyl has hailed a historic deal as television advertising analytics firm TVSquared was sold for £118 million.

The co-founder of Chroma Ventures and 4J Studios has been chairman of the Edinburgh-based analytics firm since 2016.

TVSquared is the world’s largest measurement and attribution platform for converged TV.

It allows companies to measure the impact of their television advertising.

American TV advertising delivery and measurement platform Innovid has acquired the firm in a deal valued around £118m ($160m) and consists of $100 million in cash as well as an additional stock consideration.

Innovid deal huge for TVSquared

Mr van der Kuyl says this is a big day for the whole team.

“It’s absolutely amazing. This is a business we’ve been backing since the very early days,” he says.

“For a Scottish company, pretty much all the money that the business has raised has come from Scottish investors and things like the Scottish Edge.

“This isn’t the end of the story for TVSquared. They’ve really broken through and they’re now a global leader in their market segment.”

The Dundee entrepreneur founded investment firm Chroma Ventures with Paddy Burns last year.

Its investments focus on data-led businesses and innovative technology.

The firm will keep investing in Innovid as it takes over TVSquared.

Dundee firm remains investors

“As well as the cash we’re receiving for the company, we’re also receiving shares in Innovid,” says Mr van der Kuyl.

“We’re going to be investors in Innovid now as well, we’re going to be cheering for them.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to help them, because there’s still a long way to go.”

The deal comes as TVSquared is marking its 10-year anniversary.

Dundee entrepreneurs Paddy Burns and Chris van der Kuyl.

Founder Calum Smeaton will be stepping down as chief executive to take on a strategy role in support of integration with Innovid.

The Scottish firm will keep its Edinburgh headquarters.

“One of the reasons Innovid did the deal with us was they just saw the quality of engineering and technology talent in Scotland,” says Mr van der Kuyl.

“It’s a huge endorsement of that and the fact we can build technology teams that are world class.

“It’s great to see that recognition for the whole team.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier