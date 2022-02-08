New partnership to bring green job opportunities to £500m development in Angus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new partnership will boost training for science, technology, engineering and maths jobs in Angus.

The partnership between Dundee and Angus College and Crown Estate Scotland aims to encourage people to consider STEM opportunities at clean growth enterprise hub, Zero Four in Montrose.

Zero Four is a former airfield on the outskirts of Montrose which has been identified for a £500 million development.

It is now under the management of Crown Estate Scotland.

Both parties will focus on promoting and accelerating the development of the skills required to support the green energy sector.

They will also highlight suitable training and career prospects in other clean STEM enterprises.

Zero Four ‘will bring investment and jobs’

Zero Four aims to become a national hub to support the development of clean enterprise, particularly in the marine-based and green economies, including offshore wind.

Providing offices, industrial space and start-up units, it will attract organisations offering services and technology to advance green economic growth in Angus.

Construction work at Zero Four is due to begin this year.

A schedule of community engagement events with more information about plans and future opportunities is planned for spring 2022.

Chair of Crown Estate Scotland Amanda Bryan said: “Zero Four’s development comes at a time when the world, and indeed the world of work, is rapidly changing.

“The career prospects for young people in Scotland are very different to the ones their parents faced.

“Likewise, the energy transition is driving the need for engineers and technical workers in oil and gas to consider shifting to jobs in offshore renewable energy and the blue economy.

“Zero Four will bring significant investment and job opportunities to the region, furthering Angus’s position as a renewable energy hub.

“Working with Dundee and Angus College underlines our commitment to ensuring local communities benefit from new and emerging opportunities.”

College partnership at Zero Four

Under the memorandum of understanding, tenants at Zero Four will be encouraged to promote training and employment opportunities to students at Dundee and Angus College.

Tenants will also be encouraged to provide placements, work experience and internships.

The partnership will also aim to establish new entrant programmes for local school leavers, support companies to upskill their workforces and help workers transition into greener jobs.

Dundee and Angus College principal Simon Hewitt said: “The partnership will enable us to build an important platform for the region.

He said it will ensure the college is providing the skills and opportunities needed to guarantee that our region is well-prepared to deliver the transition to net zero.

Mr Hewitt added: “We look forward to exploring the prospects ahead, driving real change and making an even greater contribution to the region.”