The cHeRries 2022- finalists unveiled

The Press and Journal is delighted to reveal the finalists in the cHeRries Awards 2022, in association with Mattioli Woods.

Twenty two individuals, teams and employers have been selected to go forward to the awards night celebrating successes and examples of excellence in the fields of human resources, recruitment and training in Scotland.

The top cherry award for Outstanding Contribution, sponsored by Mattioli Woods, will be unveiled on the night along with the Local HeRo Award, sponsored by Worley and Outstanding HR Director, sponsored by Wood.

This year’s event will be held at P&J Live, on March 24, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

DC Thomson head of business development Cara Munro said: “Congratulations to every one who has put themselves forward and has been shortlisted.

“Support for this year’s awards has been great and we thank all those who have entered and who have sponsored it.

“The cHeRies exist to reward and showcase the best in the industry when managing what matters most – people.

“The calibre of the entries this year has been just so fantastic. Now the the shortlist of all the nominees has been confirmed it’s time to get out those frocks and dinner jackets and get ready to celebrate your achievements in style.”

Alison Porter, Bilfinger UK HR director, sponsor of the Rising Star Award, said: “The Rising Star award is one of the most hotly contested categories at the cHeRries – it’s promising to see our future HR leaders’ enthusiasm, drive and commitment.

“All of the finalists should be proud of this industry recognition.”

Impressive finalist line-up

The finalists are:

Excellent HR Manager, sponsored by activpayroll:

Claire Morrice, Sodexo

Lynn Birse, Dolphin Drilling

Sarah McCarvel, LifeScan Scotland Ltd

Exceptional Wellbeing in the Workplace, sponsored by Lindsay & Lang:

Global Energy Group

University of Aberdeen

VSA

Exemplary Employer of Choice, sponsored by University of Aberdeen Business School:

Carnoustie Golf Links

Stork

Worley

Fantastic HR Advisor:

Alex Fairlie, Carnoustie Golf Links

Gail Buchan, Worley

Shirley-Ann MacKenzie, LifeScan Scotland Ltd

Suzanne Coutts, Dolphin Drilling

Rising Star Award, sponsored by Bilfinger UK :

Grant Rae, University of Aberdeen

Julie Strong, Stork Technical Services UK Limited

Keri Campbell, Worley

Terrific Team of the Year, sponsored by CIPD:

Peterson

University of Aberdeen

Wood plc

Tremendous Learning and Development:

Global Energy Group

VSA

Wood plc

Head of the Chartered Institute of Personal Development (CIPD) in Scotland and Northern Ireland, Lee Ann Panglea, said: “The CIPD is delighted to continue our support for the cHeRries which will recognise the work of people professionals who have gone above and beyond in what has been such a challenging time for HR.”

cHerRies conference – tickets available

Before the awards ceremony, the cHeRries conference in association with Mattioli Woods will take place.

It will feature a number of guest speakers including Scottish Paralympian Samantha Kinghorn.

There will be five sessions held throughout the day and the event will be hosted by experienced HR consultant and cHeRries judge, Sylvia Halkerston.

An exhibition will also be held throughout the day giving guest the chance to network with other HR professionals.

The event will run from 8.30am-4pm and lunch will be provided.

Tickets can be purchased at www.cherriesconference.co.uk